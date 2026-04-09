New Indoor Ski & Snowboard School, Shredder Bend, Opens on Bend’s Eastside

(Photo courtesy of Compass Commercial)

A new, community-focused ski and snowboard training facility opened in Bend this March, introducing a year-round approach to snow sports education designed for local residents. Shredder Indoor Snowboard & Ski School, started by Morgan Schaening, was created to make skiing and snowboarding more accessible, convenient and fun, especially for Bend’s growing population of young families.

The project came together with the help of Compass Commercial broker Graham Dent, who worked closely with Schaening to secure a space that met the unique physical requirements needed for the business.

“Finding the right building in Bend was a challenge,” said Schaening. “We needed a centrally located, family-friendly space with at least 18-foot ceilings and flexibility for a custom buildout. Graham was incredibly diligent throughout the process and helped us find a location that supports our needs. Midway (building owner) also helped bring our vision to life in the form of our interior design and final buildout.”

“It was a wonderful experience working with Schaening and everyone involved,” said Dent. “The business is a great concept for Bend and the Central Oregon outdoor community.”

Shredder Bend offers an accredited curriculum based on industry-leading standards for ski and snowboard instruction, (PSIA-AASI), with a strong focus on youth development. Class sizes are intentionally kept small, with just three to five students per session, allowing coaches to tailor instruction and provide individualized feedback. Students progress through levels that build balance and coordination, then move into independent skiing or riding, and eventually learn more advanced skills such as stopping and parallel turns.

Beyond technical instruction, the program emphasizes building confidence, resilience, independence and overall athletic development. Students also learn how to properly handle equipment, from putting on boots to carrying skis and snowboards safely, helping them build skills that extend beyond the slopes.

Schaening, a longtime Mt. Bachelor skier with experience in global education and experiential learning programs, was inspired to start Shredder after becoming a parent and recognizing a need for an affordable, convenient and welcoming alternative to introducing kids to the joy of snow sports. “With so many young families moving to Bend, I wanted to create an opportunity to create something that supports both the community and my passion for skiing,” said Schaening. “We wanted to build something that feels fun, low-pressure and approachable while still delivering high-quality instruction.”

Shredder’s Spring Session is open and families can enroll now through June 7th for weekly 40 minute classes. Starting July 6th through August, Shredder will offer flexible Summer Camp options for year-round ski and snowboard activities from 9am-2pm. As Bend continues to grow as a hub for outdoor recreation, Shredder Bend brings a new opportunity for residents to train and build skills year-round while helping introduce the next generation to snow sports.

Learn more about Shredder Indoor Snowboard & Ski School by viewing their website here!

Read the article on our website here.

About Compass Commercial Real Estate Services:

With integrated services in brokerage sales, leasing, property management and construction, Compass Commercial has been helping buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants achieve their unique commercial real estate goals since 1996. We are Central Oregon’s largest commercial real estate firm with the most collective industry expertise amongst our team including two of Central Oregon’s only Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) designees, eight Certified Commercial Investment Members (CCIM), one Certified Property Manager (CPM) and one Certified Shopping Center Manager (CSM). In addition, we are the only Central Oregon based firm with an Accredited Management Organization (AMO) accreditation.

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