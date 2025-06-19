New Leadership Course at COCC

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

The Rooted Leader: Cultivating Resilience with Forest Bathing is a two-part, nature-based leadership experience inspired by Florence Williams’ The Nature Fix. This immersive journey combines:

Neuroscience & Ecological Wisdom : Discover how time in nature boosts wellbeing, focus and emotional intelligence.

: Discover how time in nature boosts wellbeing, focus and emotional intelligence. Reflective Presence : Shift from reactive leadership to mindful awareness.

: Shift from reactive leadership to mindful awareness. Hands-On Practice: Blend classroom insights with a guided forest-bathing walk.

Morning 1 (Classroom Session)

August 8, 8:30 – 11:30am

Cascades Hall 104, Bend Campus

Science of Nature’s Impact : Overview of research on cognitive performance and emotional regulation.

: Overview of research on cognitive performance and emotional regulation. Interactive Discussion : Reflective dialogue on applying those insights to leadership challenges.

: Reflective dialogue on applying those insights to leadership challenges. Mindfulness Practices: Guided exercises (breathwork, sensory awareness) to build present-moment focus.

Morning 2 (Forest Bathing)

August 15, 8:30 – 10:30am

Shevlin Park

Slow, Sensory Hike : Intentional movement through the forest to deepen environmental connection.

: Intentional movement through the forest to deepen environmental connection. Guided Invitations : Prompts for noticing sights, sounds, textures and smells.

: Prompts for noticing sights, sounds, textures and smells. Reflective Circle and Journaling: Optional writing and group sharing to anchor personal insights.

Learning Outcomes:

By the end of this course, participants will be able to:

Describe the cognitive and emotional benefits of nature for leadership performance.

Apply mindfulness and sensory-awareness practices to enhance presence and decision-making.

Identify opportunities to embed nature-based wellbeing strategies into workplace culture.

Use ecological metaphors to reflect on personal leadership style and team resilience.

Create a personalized “Nature Fix Plan” for ongoing clarity, focus and resilience.

The Rooted Leader: Cultivating Resilience with Forest Bathing

Day 1: Friday, August 8

8:30-11:30am

COCC Cascades Hall

Day 2: Friday, August 15

8:30-10:30am

Shevlin Park

Instructor: Stefanie Siebold

Cost: $159

cocc.edu