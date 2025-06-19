New Leadership Course at COCC

(Photo courtesy of COCC)
The Rooted Leader: Cultivating Resilience with Forest Bathing is a two-part, nature-based leadership experience inspired by Florence Williams’ The Nature Fix. This immersive journey combines:
- Neuroscience & Ecological Wisdom: Discover how time in nature boosts wellbeing, focus and emotional intelligence.
- Reflective Presence: Shift from reactive leadership to mindful awareness.
- Hands-On Practice: Blend classroom insights with a guided forest-bathing walk.
Morning 1 (Classroom Session)
August 8, 8:30 – 11:30am
Cascades Hall 104, Bend Campus
- Science of Nature’s Impact: Overview of research on cognitive performance and emotional regulation.
- Interactive Discussion: Reflective dialogue on applying those insights to leadership challenges.
- Mindfulness Practices: Guided exercises (breathwork, sensory awareness) to build present-moment focus.
Morning 2 (Forest Bathing)
August 15, 8:30 – 10:30am
Shevlin Park
- Slow, Sensory Hike: Intentional movement through the forest to deepen environmental connection.
- Guided Invitations: Prompts for noticing sights, sounds, textures and smells.
- Reflective Circle and Journaling: Optional writing and group sharing to anchor personal insights.
Learning Outcomes:
By the end of this course, participants will be able to:
- Describe the cognitive and emotional benefits of nature for leadership performance.
- Apply mindfulness and sensory-awareness practices to enhance presence and decision-making.
- Identify opportunities to embed nature-based wellbeing strategies into workplace culture.
- Use ecological metaphors to reflect on personal leadership style and team resilience.
- Create a personalized “Nature Fix Plan” for ongoing clarity, focus and resilience.
The Rooted Leader: Cultivating Resilience with Forest Bathing
Day 1: Friday, August 8
8:30-11:30am
COCC Cascades Hall
Day 2: Friday, August 15
8:30-10:30am
Shevlin Park
Instructor: Stefanie Siebold
Cost: $159