New Les Schwab Foundation Commits $100,000 to Silver Rail Elementary & the Bend Community

Les Schwab Tires, the nation’s top-ranked independent tire retailer, announced today the formation of the Les Schwab Foundation, a new charitable organization formed to support the communities Les Schwab serves. The foundation’s initial commitment is $100,000 to support recovery from the recent Silver Rail Elementary School shooting in its hometown.

“Taking care of our employees and the communities we serve has been a priority since Les Schwab founded our company 75 years ago. To honor his legacy and carry that commitment forward, we’ve established the Les Schwab Foundation,” said Tom Nolan, CEO of Les Schwab Tires. “The Silver Rail tragedy happening in our own backyard is devastating, yet it makes the Les Schwab Foundation’s mission immediately actionable. The foundation gives us an intentional way to help employees in need, invest in nonprofi t partners and respond to crises in the communities we serve.”

The $100,000 commitment was intentionally structured to maximize impact by supporting those closest to the Silver Rail tragedy, addressing recovery across the broader school community, and responding to emerging needs through trusted local nonprofits. $40,000 will go directly to Silver Rail Elementary and its parent-teacher organization to help students, families, and educators with ongoing recovery. $30,000 will go to the surrounding Bend-La Pine Schools, addressing recovery across the district. Lastly, the foundation has partnered with the Oregon Community Foundation to direct $30,000 toward recovery, leveraging local expertise to direct resources as opportunities emerge.

“All of us at Bend-La Pine Schools are incredibly grateful for the Les Schwab Foundation’s generous support,” said Scott Maben, Spokesperson for the Bend-La Pine school district. “This commitment will directly support the Silver Rail Elementary School community as it recovers from the October 15th tragedy.”

“Oregon Community Foundation is proud to partner with Les Schwab Foundation in support of the Bend community,” said Kenny Parsons, Philanthropic Advisor and Regional Director for Central and Eastern Oregon. “All of us at Oregon Community Foundation have been inspired by the way Oregonians have come together with generosity, compassion and resolve to support students, families and educators affected by this tragedy.”

The Les Schwab Foundation has been in development since May 2026, when Les Schwab Tires formalized its commitment to accelerate crisis recovery. Les Schwab Tires has long prioritized supporting its communities and the employees who serve them, with the foundation now providing a dedicated platform for targeted assistance.

http://www.lesschwab.com/les-schwab-foundation