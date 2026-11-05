New Milestone in Healthcare Accessibility

(Rendering courtesy of Mosaic Community Health (Inset) Mosaic CEO Megan Haase with state Sen. Anthony Broadman | Photo by Noah Nelson)

On Tuesday, October 13, 2026, Mosaic Community Health held a launch event, inviting neighbors, businesses and community members to help build a new primary hub for comprehensive health services on Bend’s east side.

This new facility is called the Conners Campus, and it is now in the public phase of its fundraising campaign. Located at 2790 NE Conners Ave., the event brought together state legislators and Mosaic leaders to mark the milestone. Speakers included state Sen. Anthony Broadman, state Rep. Emerson Levy and Mosaic CEO Megan Haase, FNP. Mosaic Board Member Kristina Arnold shared a letter of support from U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and ceremoniously affixed the first exterior siding panel to the building to symbolically begin this next phase of development.

According to Mosaic’s website, the Conners Campus has been envisioned as an all-accessible medical facility, where “everyone, regardless of their background, has access to the healthcare they need to thrive. Picture a place where you’re welcomed with warmth and respect, where your cultural and personal beliefs are honored, and your health needs are met with compassion and expertise. Envision a clinic that respects every person, regardless of background, focusing only on their health and well-being.”

The Campus will include services like medical care, social support services, dental services, behavioral health services, substance use disorder services, pharmacy and pharmaceutical clinical support, registered nurse care navigation, health insurance assistance and nutrition services. The $47 million Conners Campus will double Mosaic’s capacity in Bend, centralizing services currently spread across multiple locations. The 42,000-square-foot building is expected to serve about 20,000 patients a year.

Additionally, the Campus is co-located with both family and senior

affordable housing and public transportation, helping ensure care is accessible to those populations.

The speakers at the event gave special thanks to all of the community members who have supported this mission, especially given that this has been a “tough budget year” when it comes to public funding and projects.

The campaign aims to raise $6.1 million in community philanthropy for the project. The remainder of the budget includes $36.9 million in Mosaic financing and investment and $4 million in secured state lottery bond funding.

“Access to healthcare shouldn’t depend on where you live or what you earn. The state’s investment in the Conners Campus reflects a belief that Central Oregon families deserve care close to home, and I’m proud to have advocated for it,” said Levy. “Now it’s the community’s turn to help carry this project across the finish line.”

The campaign is now in the home stretch of its $6.1 million community philanthropy phase. Mosaic needs to raise the final $900,000 in community gifts to complete a Tykeson Family Foundation matching challenge and reach the goal.

“Your gift can help us get there,” Haase said. “Together, we can bring the full vision for the Conners Campus to life and create greater access to care for thousands of our neighbors.”

When complete, the campus will increase Mosaic’s capacity in Bend by 50%, including a 75% increase for pediatric health services, a 35% increase for pharmacy services and a doubling of dental capacity. It will also expand same-day primary care access for Bend and surrounding communities.

Construction began in early 2026, and Mosaic plans to celebrate the Conners Campus grand opening in summer 2027.

mosaicch.org