New Oregon State University Specialty License Plate Unveiled

(Graphic courtesy of Oregon State University)

Oregonians can now purchase a voucher for a new, specialty Oregon State University license plate that features the university’s beaver logo and tree rings in the background.

The voucher is $40 and is available through the university here. Once 3,000 vouchers have been sold, the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles will begin manufacturing the plates, which is expected to take four to six months.

Of the $40 cost, approximately $35 will go to the university, with proceeds supporting OSU Athletics and strategic university marketing initiatives.

The current Oregon State license plate, which features the traditional Oregon plate design with the orange beaver sticker, will no longer be offered once the new plate is available. Customers with the current plate are encouraged to switch to the new plate design but are not required to do so.

The new plate was designed by a creative team at OSU. The plate incorporates black, orange and white to represent university colors. It includes the words “THE BEAVER STATE” at the bottom, referencing the university’s mascot, the state’s nickname and state flag.

The tree rings in the background are a design element used by OSU and provide a connection to the standard Oregon license plate with the Douglas-fir, Oregon’s official state tree, in the center.

Those who purchase the new plate can customize it for an additional DMV charge. They can also maintain their current six-digit license plate configuration for an additional DMV charge.

About Oregon State University:

As one of only three universities in the nation designated as a land, sea, space and sun grant institution, Oregon State serves Oregon and the world by working on today’s most pressing issues. Our more than 36,000 students come from across the globe, and our programs operate in every Oregon county. Oregon State receives more research funding than all of the state’s comprehensive public universities combined. At our campuses in Corvallis and Bend, marine research center in Newport and top-ranked Ecampus online degree programs, we excel at shaping today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders.

On-campus TV and radio services:

Oregon State University is equipped with on-campus television and radio studios/services that can be used by journalists. Live or live-to-tape broadcast television and radio interviews can be conducted using Vyvx, Zoom, Webex or Comrex (IP Audio). Oregon State staff can also gather b-roll and coordinate live-to-tape interviews on locations throughout campus. For radio, Oregon State’s Comrex (IP Audio) provides a broadcast-quality audio feed.

oregonstate.edu