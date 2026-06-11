New Principals Selected for Miller Elementary & Sky View Middle School

((L-R) Monica Hanson and Jessica Scott)

Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook recently announced the hiring of new principals to lead W.E. Miller Elementary School and Sky View Middle School. Both will begin July 1.

Jessica Scott has been named principal of William E. Miller Elementary School, following Jennifer Johnson’s retirement. Scott has been serving as Assistant Principal at Miller since January. Previously she served as assistant principal at Juniper Elementary School and in student services at Elk Meadow Elementary School. Over nearly 20 years in education, Scott has worked as a classroom teacher, student services leader, and building administrator.

“Jessica brings a deep commitment to students, staff, and families, along with a strong belief in the power of clear systems, strong relationships, and shared purpose,” Superintendent Steven Cook said. “Her leadership reflects our district’s goal of making sure all students and staff feel a sense of belonging in our schools, and I am confident she will help Miller continue to grow as a place where students are known, supported, challenged, and inspired.”

“I am thrilled for this opportunity to partner with Miller staff and families in support of our wonderful students,” Scott said. “I believe deeply in the culture of excellence in our school community and am enthusiastic about our work to ensure every child’s success.”

Monica Hanson has been named principal of Sky View Middle School, replacing Julie Stroinski, who is moving to a similar role with Bend-La Pine Online.

Hanson is completing her fourth year as assistant principal at Mountain View High School. Prior to joining Bend-La Pine Schools, she held several leadership roles with Summit Public Schools in the Bay Area, including time as a principal and assistant principal. She began her career as a Spanish teacher and brings experience in restorative practices, instructional leadership, relationship building, and whole-child student support.

“We are excited to welcome Monica Hanson as the next principal of Sky View Middle School,” Dr. Cook said. “Monica brings a student-centered leadership style, a strong instructional lens, and a clear commitment to building connection, trust, and belonging across a school community. Her focus on high expectations, strong relationships, and thoughtful use of data aligns well with our mission of Educating Thriving Students, and I look forward to seeing her leadership support the continued growth of Sky View students and staff.”

“I am elated to be joining the Sky View team and getting to be a part of such a wonderful community of students, families, and educators,” Hanson said. “I look forward to getting to know you all, hearing about your experiences and goals for Sky View, and working alongside you to make our Falcons’ student experience the strongest it can be.”

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