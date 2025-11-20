NEW Regional SCORE Workshop

(Graphic courtesy of SCORE)

We’re rolling out new regional workshops packed with tools, ideas and inspiration to help small businesses like yours reach the next level.

Whether you’re just getting started or looking to scale, these sessions are built to help you make real progress. Check out what’s coming up…

Digital Marketing to Grow Your Business

December 3, 2025

3-5pm CT/ 2-4pm MT/ 1-3pm PT

Online via Zoom

Fee: $10

This workshop will help you, the small business owner, develop a digital marketing strategy along with determining the specific tools you’ll use to make that digital marketing strategy successful. Topics covered in this workshop include:

What is Digital Marketing Websites – what makes a great website

Search Engine Optimization

Use of Video throughout the digital marketing spectrum

Paid advertising

Email marketing

Content development, including the effective use of blogs

When you leave this workshop, you’ll have a much better idea of how to build awareness of your product or services among your customers and potential customers. That will increase their interest in what you are selling, moving them to inquiring more. Finally, converting them to paying customers is the ultimate goal of this strategy so that you sell more of your products and services, and drive your business forward!

All paid registrants will receive a hyperlink to the video recording around one week after the webinar so you can view on your schedule.

NOTE: Upon registering for the ONLINE workshop you will receive a link to join the workshop. (Please check your Junk and Spam folders if you don’t find it.) Please login five minutes prior to the session start.

