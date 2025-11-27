New SCORE Regional Webinars: Business Law & Solopreneurship 101

(Photos courtesy of SCORE)
We’re rolling out new regional workshops packed with tools, ideas, and inspiration to help small businesses like yours reach the next level.
Whether you’re just getting started or looking to scale, these sessions are built to help you make real progress. Check out what’s coming up…
Business Law and Related Tax Topics for Emerging Businesses
December 8, 2025
10am-12pm CT/ 9-11am MT/ 8-10am PT
Online via Zoom
Fee: $10
This webinar will help you decide when and how to utilize legal advice such as:
- FORMING YOUR BUSINESS – business law and tax law considerations
- OPERATING YOUR BUSINESS – governing documents, such as:
- LLC Operating Agreements and Corporate Shareholder Agreements
- The Smart Protected Business
- Vendor agreements, customer agreements
- Employment issues – handbook, discipline, security policies
- Mitigating risks
- Common tax deductions for business owners
- Sales and use tax issues
- GROWING YOUR BUSINESS – Bringing on investors
- What you need to know from a business perspective
- What you need to know from a tax perspective
- Empowering / Limiting Non-Owner Manager
- Merging, Acquiring, Selling
- RELATED BUSINESS LAW ISSUES
- RELATED TAX LAW ISSUES
All paid registrants will receive a hyperlink to the video recording around one week after the webinar so you can view on your schedule.
Don’t Miss This – Register Now!
Solopreneurship 101
December 8, 2025
1-3:00pm CT/ 12-2pm MT/ 11am-1pm PT
Online via Zoom
Fee: $10
Working for yourself is amazing … provided you know how to make it work. If you’ve ever felt like you’ve got a great idea or are good at your craft yet don’t know exactly what you’re doing in running a business, you’re not alone.
In this session, you’ll learn the basics of what you need to know in order to set yourself up for success, including:
- Mindset & Motivation
- Policies & Procedures
- Branding & Promotions
- And more!
Whether you’re looking to make the jump, are just starting out, or needing a kickstart … and whether you call it freelancing, consulting, solopreneurship or the like, this session will give you the tools you need to rock the self-employed life.
All paid registrants will receive a hyperlink to the video recording around one week after the webinar so you can view on your schedule.