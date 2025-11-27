New SCORE Regional Webinars: Business Law & Solopreneurship 101

(Photos courtesy of SCORE)

We’re rolling out new regional workshops packed with tools, ideas, and inspiration to help small businesses like yours reach the next level.

Whether you’re just getting started or looking to scale, these sessions are built to help you make real progress. Check out what’s coming up…

Business Law and Related Tax Topics for Emerging Businesses

December 8, 2025

10am-12pm CT/ 9-11am MT/ 8-10am PT

Online via Zoom

Fee: $10

This webinar will help you decide when and how to utilize legal advice such as:

FORMING YOUR BUSINESS – business law and tax law considerations

– business law and tax law considerations OPERATING YOUR BUSINESS – governing documents, such as:

– governing documents, such as: LLC Operating Agreements and Corporate Shareholder Agreements

The Smart Protected Business

Vendor agreements, customer agreements

Employment issues – handbook, discipline, security policies

Mitigating risks

Common tax deductions for business owners

Sales and use tax issues

GROWING YOUR BUSINESS – Bringing on investors

– Bringing on investors What you need to know from a business perspective

What you need to know from a tax perspective

Empowering / Limiting Non-Owner Manager

Merging, Acquiring, Selling

RELATED BUSINESS LAW ISSUES

RELATED TAX LAW ISSUES

All paid registrants will receive a hyperlink to the video recording around one week after the webinar so you can view on your schedule.

Solopreneurship 101

December 8, 2025

1-3:00pm CT/ 12-2pm MT/ 11am-1pm PT

Online via Zoom

Fee: $10

Working for yourself is amazing … provided you know how to make it work. If you’ve ever felt like you’ve got a great idea or are good at your craft yet don’t know exactly what you’re doing in running a business, you’re not alone.

In this session, you’ll learn the basics of what you need to know in order to set yourself up for success, including:

Mindset & Motivation

Policies & Procedures

Branding & Promotions

And more!

Whether you’re looking to make the jump, are just starting out, or needing a kickstart … and whether you call it freelancing, consulting, solopreneurship or the like, this session will give you the tools you need to rock the self-employed life.

All paid registrants will receive a hyperlink to the video recording around one week after the webinar so you can view on your schedule.

