New Study Reveals Oregon Has One of the Highest House Price Increases in the Country

(Graph courtesy of SelfStorage.com)

The States with the Highest Increase in House Prices Revealed

  • Idaho takes first place with a whopping increase of 78.7%
  • Nevada and Washington are second and third, with an increase of 74.2% and 64.9%
  • The state with the lowest increase in Illinois, with an increase of 16.1%

Idaho is the state with the highest increase in house prices, a new study by online self-storage finder SelfStorage reveals.

The study compared average prices over two periods using Zillow’s average house price in 2012-2016 and 2017-2022 to see the increase.

Idaho takes first place with a whopping increase of 78.7%. The state’s average house price from 2012 to 2016 was $152,221.50, compared to the average from 2017 to 2022, which is $272,019.10, a difference of $119,797.60, which makes Idaho the state with the largest percentage increase in average house price.

Second on the list is Nevada, with an increase of 74.2%. The average house price in the state from 2012 to 2016 was $195,660.70, while from 2017 to 2022 it was $340,779.60, for a difference of $145,118.90.

Washington comes in third with a house price increase of 64.9%. While the average from 2012 to 2016 was $209,646.7, from 2017 to 2022, it was $345,726.80, an increase of $136,080.10.

Further down on the list, Utah is fourth with a price increase of 64.7%, while Oregon closes the top five with an increase of 61.2%

Utah’s new average from 2017 to 2022, of $396,824.30, is the third highest price on the list after California at $492,381 and Colorado with $431,629.70.

Top 10 states with the highest increase in house prices

Rank

 State Name Avg

2012-2016 ($)

 Avg

2017-2022 ($)

 % Change avg 2012-2016 – avg 2017-2022

1

 Idaho 152,221.5 272,019.1

78.7%

2

 Nevada 195,660.7 340,779.6

74.2%

3

 Washington 209,646.7 345,726.8

64.9%

4

 Utah 240,880.6 396,824.3

64.7%

5

 Oregon 197,068.9 317,739.3

61.2%

6

 Arizona 169,242.8 272,724.8

61.1%

7

 Montana 204,669.3 323,713.8

58.2%

8

 Tennessee 121,507.6 189,830.5

56.2%

9

 California 318,510.7 492,381

54.6%

10

 Colorado 279,499.1 431,629.7

54.4%

 

A spokesperson for SelfStorage commented on the findings: “House prices have increased at a rapid rate during the last few years, making it harder and harder for newer generations to purchase a home.”

“Whilst it is a negative for those looking to buy a home, the residents of these areas above All states listed in the top 10 are way above the national average of an increase of 38.6%. Moreover, the study underlines the strong differences in parts of America, as most of the states cited are located on the West Coast.”

selfstorage.com

