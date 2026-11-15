New Survey Finds Contract Workers Gaining Ground in Workforce Plans

(Graphic courtesy of Express Pros)

Contract work is moving to the forefront of workforce planning, with 71% of U.S. companies building contract workers into their staffing strategies and 80% of hiring managers likely to hire them in the future, according to a recent survey from Express Employment Professionals and The Harris Poll.

The shift builds on widespread adoption, as 82% of hiring managers say their company has employed contract workers, including 57% that currently do. Hiring managers estimate that contract workers complete an average of 11% of the work at U.S. companies.

Hiring intentions have also risen considerably over the past two years. One-quarter of hiring managers planned to hire temporary or contract workers in the fall of 2026, compared with 16% in the spring of 2025. That figure reached 26% in the spring of 2026 before easing slightly.

For many employers, the role of contract workers is already expanding, as 43% of hiring managers whose companies have used them say their organizations rely on this talent more than they did three years ago. Their value becomes even clearer when conditions change, with 82% of these hiring managers calling contract workers critical to their company’s ability to respond to uncertainty.

More than 4 in 5 hiring managers (81%) also believe hiring contract workers signals agility and smart leadership.

Employers most often value contract workers for the ability to bring them in as needed (53%), ease heavy workloads (45%) and cover responsibilities while employees are on leave (43%). Their contributions can also go beyond filling staffing gaps, with 84% of hiring managers whose companies have used contract workers saying there have been times when this talent outperformed full-time employees.

Flexibility With a Purpose

More than half of job seekers (57%) have worked as contractors, and 72% of those not currently in a contract role express at least some interest in one. Contract experience is especially common among younger generations. Sixty-three percent of Gen Z and 60% of millennials have worked in these roles, compared with 54% of baby boomers and seniors and 47% of Gen X.

Younger job seekers are also the most open to future opportunities. Among those not currently working as contractors, 80% of Gen Z and 76% of millennials are at least somewhat interested, compared with 64% of Gen X and 59% of baby boomers and seniors.

Much of the appeal comes from the flexibility contract work can offer. Job seekers identify the leading advantages as:

Flexible hours (59%)

The ability to set their own schedules (53%)

The freedom to choose only jobs or tasks that interest them (37%)

Those who have pursued or would consider contract work also cite adding to savings (43%), making more money for daily expenses (42%) and gaining new skills (40%).

Discover more research and real-world workforce trends from the America Employed series at ExpressPros.com/Newsroom.

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from May 13 to June 1, 2026, among 1,006 U.S. hiring decision-makers.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from May 19 to June 8, 2026, among 1,000 adults ages 18 and older who are employed but looking for a new job or not employed and looking for work.

For full survey methodologies, please contact Sheena.Hollander@ExpressPros.com, Director of Corporate Communications & PR.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 492,000 people globally in 2023 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

The Central Oregon Express office is located at 296 SW Columbia, Suite B, Bend, Oregon 97702 and serves Deschutes, Crook & Jefferson counties. Local businesses and applicants are encouraged to stop by, visit www.expresspros.com/bendor or call 541-389-1505.