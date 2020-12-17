New Toy Shop Joins the Old Mill District Tomorrow

(Photos | Courtesy of the Old Mill District)

The Old Mill District is thrilled to welcome Wild Child to its growing list of businesses offering a variety of shopping experiences. Scheduled to open on Friday, December 18, Wild Child will feature an inspired collection of high-quality and sustainable toys, games, crafts, handmade items, books, clothing and other gifts. The new shop will cater to all families with children ages infant through 12 years. Wild Child is located at 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 1003 between Ben & Jerry’s and Kona Mix Plate.

“Childhood should be a time of wonder, exploration and learning in unexpected ways,” says shop owner Keri Travis. “Being a part of this for families in our Bend community is an honor that I look forward to.”

Travis is a former Waldorf kindergarten teacher who has opened two schools and two toy shops prior to arriving in Bend in 2014, and she brings her well-versed background in early childhood development to Wild Child. Inspired by her own children and her time spent living in Canada, Sweden and Thailand, Travis is determined to offer unique toys and experiences that can’t be found elsewhere. Future shop programming will include story hours, play times, parent/toddler groups and more.

“Welcoming a new business to the Old Mill District during this time of year is the ultimate holiday present,” says Carrie Ramoz, marketing director for the Old Mill District. “Wild Child is a wonderful addition that we know the families of Bend will love.”

oldmilldistrict.com