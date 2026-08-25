New Venues Mark a New Movement for High Desert Chamber Music

(Photos courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

Since 2008, High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) has grown from a small organization dedicated to chamber music into an established part of Central Oregon’s cultural community, presenting exceptional performances, educational programs, and meaningful opportunities for connection. As HDCM enters its 19th season, the organization is embarking on its next movement, with a new home for its signature Concert Series and a new venue for its Annual Gala.

Beginning this September, HDCM’s Concert Series will be presented at First Presbyterian Church of Bend. The new concert home allows HDCM to welcome a larger audience while maintaining the intimate atmosphere that makes chamber music so special. With excellent acoustics, an elevated stage that offers improved sightlines throughout the hall, and significantly expanded on-site parking, the new location offers an enhanced experience for audiences from the moment they arrive.

The organization’s Annual Gala is also entering a new chapter with its move to the Riverhouse Convention Center. The new venue provides the space and amenities to elevate every aspect of the evening while welcoming even more supporters from across Central Oregon. From an enhanced guest experience to expanded sponsorship opportunities, the move reflects the momentum High Desert Chamber Music has built over nearly two decades.

“We are excited about these changes and what they represent for the future of High Desert Chamber Music,” said Isabelle Senger, founder and executive director of High Desert Chamber Music. “Both moves give us new opportunities to welcome our community, strengthen the concert and gala experiences, and build on everything we’ve accomplished together since 2008.”

The 2026-27 HDCM Concert Series opens September 25 with the Yu&I Duo, featuring violinist YuEun Gemma Kim and guitarist Ines Thomé. The six-concert season features a lineup of acclaimed ensembles and artists, and season subscriptions and single tickets are available online, by phone, or in person at the HDCM office in Downtown Bend.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Since 2008, HDCM has presented acclaimed concerts featuring distinguished artists from around the world while providing free educational outreach that connects professional musicians with students throughout the region. Join us for our nineteenth season and discover why High Desert Chamber Music offers a concert experience unlike any other in Central Oregon. Come hear the music!

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)