New Walk With Ease Program Begins July 7 at Chiloquin Community Center

Chiloquin Visions in Progress (CVIP), in partnership with Oregon State University Extension, announces the launch of a new wellness initiative for residents of Chiloquin and the surrounding communities. The Walk With Ease program will begin on Monday, July 7 and will run every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:30-11:30am for six weeks at the Chiloquin Community Center.

Walk With Ease is an evidence-based walking program developed by the Arthritis Foundation. It is designed to help individuals, particularly those managing arthritis, reduce pain, increase balance and strength and improve overall physical health through gentle movement and structured walking sessions. The program is suitable for adults of all ages and fitness levels, including those new to exercise or returning after a period of inactivity.

“We’re proud to bring this program to Chiloquin and provide our community members with a safe and supportive space to improve their health,” said Ellen Radcliffe, Walk With Ease statewide program coordinator at Oregon State University. “Whether you’re managing joint pain or just looking for a reason to get out and move, Walk With Ease offers a friendly environment to build healthy habits and connect with others.”

The six-week course is entirely free. Participants will receive guidance from trained facilitators who will lead group walks, stretching exercises and educational activities on how to stay active and avoid injury.

Program Details:

Start Date: Monday, July 7

Schedule: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10:30-11:30am

Location: Chiloquin Community Center, 140 South First Avenue, Chiloquin, Oregon

Cost: Free

Registration: Contact OSU Extension Service or Ellen Radcliffe at 541-883-7131 or email radcliffe@oregonstate.edu

About Chiloquin Visions in Progress:

Chiloquin Visions in Progress is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves the greater Chiloquin area as a catalyst for fostering a healthy and prosperous community. We are dedicated to promoting civic engagement and community development in the Chiloquin area. Through various programs, initiatives and events, we strive to empower residents to become active participants in shaping their community’s future.

About OSU Extension:

The Oregon State University Extension Service shares research-based knowledge with people and communities in Oregon’s 36 counties. OSU Extension addresses issues that matter to urban and rural Oregonians. OSU Extension’s partnerships and programs contribute to a healthy, prosperous and sustainable future for Oregon.

chiloquinvisions.com