Newberry Regional Partnership Community Meeting: Darlene – 3 Seeking Solutions

Monday, July 29 at 6-8pm, Community meal starts at 5pm

La Pine Senior Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine

At the Newberry Regional Partnership community meeting you’ll have the opportunity to:

Learn about the roles various agencies are taking to prevent wildfires.

Share your ideas and suggestions on short, mid and long term solutions to making the community safer for everyone.

Discover ways to participate with Newberry Regional Partnership.

Please RSVP or send your written comments or questions to engage@newberryregionalpartnership.org.

Learn the Basics of Fire Ecology

Presented by Discover Your Forest. Did you know that the pine forests of Central Oregon depend on fire to be healthy and resilient? In this free presentation, join Discover Your Forest and the Deschutes National Forest in examining the role of fire in this ecosystem, what influences spread and intensity, and how forest management methods, including prescribed burning, can be used to maintain ecosystem health. Click on the link below to register.

Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 4-5pm at Sunriver SHARC.

Draft Oregon Wildfire Hazard Maps Posted for Public Comment

Drafts of updated wildfire hazard and wildland-urban interface maps are available for review and public comment. View the draft maps at Oregon State University’s Wildfire Risk Explorer.

Oregon Department of Forestry will be accepting public comment from July 18 to Aug. 18, 2024. When the comment period is complete, ODF and OSU will evaluate all public comment to see whether changes to the maps are warranted. Public comment can be sent by email to: hazardmap@odf.oregon.gov.

OSFM Incentive Program for Wildfire Defensible Space Projects

To help those living in communities more likely to be impacted by a wildfire, the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is launching an incentive program to help Oregonians pay for defensible space projects. As part of the program, those who meet eligibility requirements will receive a $250 one-time payment.

Homeowners, renters, and property owners with a La Pine address may request and receive a free defensible space assessment. Please read the program guidelines here. For more details about the OSFM’s defensible space program, visit the OSFM website.

UDRC Low-income Senior or Disabled Defensible Space Program

This program offers assistance to property owners to create or maintain wildfire defensible space who cannot do the work themselves, or afford to hire someone else to do the work. UDRC has partnered with Council on Aging of Central Oregon to provide free wildfire fuels reduction services for low-income senior or low-income disabled homeowners in the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District.

If you or a neighbor in your community is interested in this program, Click here for a printable flyer describing the program. Click here to print the mail-in application form with income and age or disability requirements. You may call UDRC at 541-815-1362 to request the application form. Applicants for the Low-income Senior or Low Income Disabled Program may not apply for the Defensible Space Reimbursement program in the same year.

Living With Fire Defensible Space Guide

Defensible space is the buffer around a home where the vegetation has been managed to reduce the wildfire hazard. Creating defensible space increases the chance of home survival and provides a space for firefighters to safely defend the home during a wildfire event. In the Defensible Space Guide you can learn about how to create an aesthetically pleasing and safer landscape that can reduce the impacts of wildfire on your home.

UDRC Community Meeting Topics Poll

The Sunriver Area Public Library remodel project will be completed in late August. The conference room will be available for UDRC community meetings. To identify topics of interest for future meetings, please fill out and submit the UDRC Community Meeting Poll form.

udrc.org