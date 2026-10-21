Newberry Regional Partnership Launches Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Project

(Graphic courtesy of EDCO)

The Newberry Regional Partnership will develop an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Assessment for the Newberry Country region, creating a clearer picture of the support available to local small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The assessment will identify existing services, assets, and resources, while also highlighting gaps and opportunities for improvement. It will help determine where stronger coordination or easier navigation could better connect entrepreneurs with existing support, where current services may need additional capacity, and where new or redesigned services could help the region’s businesses thrive.

If you are an entrepreneur in South Deschutes County and would like to participate in the project, please reach out to Kathy DeBone at lapinekathy@gmail.com.