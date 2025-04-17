Newport Ave. Market Joins Forces with Kendall Central Oregon for Peanut Butter Drive 2025

(Photo courtesy of Every Idea Marketing)

This May, Newport Ave. Market is partnering with Kendall Central Oregon for the highly anticipated Peanut Butter Drive 2025, benefitting NeighborImpact Food Bank. For the entire month, we invite our customers to participate in this essential initiative aimed at supporting families in need throughout Central Oregon.

At Newport Ave. Market, we will amplify the drive by providing customers with the opportunity to purchase jars or cases of peanut butter right at the checkout. The first pallets of peanut butter arrived at the store yesterday, and on May 1, we will be thrilled to kick off this initiative! For each car sold at Kendall dealerships, they will donate one case (6 jars) of peanut butter, as well as one jar for every client service repair. We are proud to help double the impact of each contribution, offering fresh peanut butter at cost to maximize donations.

Why focus on peanut butter? It’s one of the most requested items at food banks nationwide. Its long shelf life, high protein content (8g per serving), and universal appeal make it a staple for families, food pantries, and summer lunch programs. Ensuring that local children and families can access nutritious food year-round.

Donated peanut butter will be delivered to NeighborImpact Food Bank’s new warehouse in Redmond and distributed among over 59 partner food pantries, meal sites, and shelters in Central Oregon. This means not only will the peanut butter be distributed to families, it will also support summer lunch programs for children when school is not in session.

NeighborImpact Food Bank has made a tremendous impact, serving 857,513 food assistance requests in 2024 alone, with over six million pounds of food distributed through partner agencies. Newport Ave. Market is thrilled to play a role in this important work and encourages our community to join in.

From May 1 to May 31, we invite everyone to visit Newport Ave. Market and purchase a jar or case of peanut butter. With your support, we can make a significant difference in the lives of children, families, and seniors throughout our community.

Let’s work together to spread the love and make Peanut Butter Drive 2025 a resounding success!

newportavemarket.com