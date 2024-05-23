Newport Avenue Landscaping Announces Exciting Developments at Bend RV Resort

(Photos courtesy of Newport Avenue Landscaping)

Newport Avenue Landscaping, Central Oregon’s long-standing trusted name in landscape design and installation, is thrilled to share the progress of Bend RV Resort, a project that promises to enhance the Bend, Oregon community at 20001 Murphy Road. This landscaping project, a labor of love and collaboration, has been guided by the experienced hands of designer Sterling West, owner and principal designer at Newport Avenue Landscaping, and visionary landscape architect Jennifer Bass from JBLA.

“For nearly two years, we’ve been quietly laying the groundwork for Bend RV Resorts landscaping, and it’s incredibly exciting to see all that effort literally starting to blossom,” said Sterling West. “What I’m particularly thrilled about is how we’re bringing new life to the area with over 400 native trees and expansive meadows seeded with native plants, creating a nature sanctuary. Our collaborative design focuses on sustainability, significantly reducing water use compared to other large local developments with ornamental landscapes, and enhancing the natural beauty of the South End of Bend. We aren’t just building a tourist park; we’re hoping this project will enrich the local South End of Bend community as well.”

“The very talented landscape architect, Jennifer Bass from JBLA, has been instrumental in turning vision into reality,” said West. “We’re really focusing on how this space makes you feel, blending exciting and calming elements, having a low impact on the environment, and a big impact on the surrounding community,” added Jennifer Bass.

Sterling continued, “The Bend RV Resort will be more than just a stopover; it’s going to generate a lot of buzz in the RVing world, drawing in new tourism to Bend, which in turn will contribute to the local economy. Everyone involved is putting their heart into every detail, ensuring that our visitors have a stand-out memorable experience here in Bend.”

Owners Dave Swisher and Larry Kine are aiming for a soft opening in May 2024, with Sterling agreeing that if things stay on the current trajectory, that timeframe should be achievable. Online reservations for a stay at Bend RV Resort will soon be available at bendrvresort.com.

About Newport Avenue Landscaping:

Founded in 2005 by Sterling West, Newport Avenue Landscaping has proudly served the Central Oregon community, growing from a humble beginning into the region’s leading landscaping company with over 90 full-time, year-round staff. With a commitment to beauty and sustainability, Newport Avenue Landscaping is dedicated to enhancing outdoor spaces and enriching the local community.

newportavelandscaping.com • bendrvresort.com