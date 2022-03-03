Newport Avenue Market Launches Fundraising Campaign to Empower Individuals with Disabilities

Newport Avenue Market has announced the launch of a new matching funds campaign to support Opportunity Foundation’s mission to provide support services in Central Oregon for individuals with diverse abilities.

Now through March 31, you’re encouraged to donate to the Opportunity Foundation of Central Oregon. Donations can be made through their website opportunityfound.org /donate. Newport Avenue Market will match every donation raised up to $5,000.

“We’ve had people from every walk of life work with us over the years,” said Lauren G.D. Redman, CEO of Rudy’s Markets Inc. “Everyone has their challenges; some are evident, and others are not. We want to use our voice to help the Opportunity Foundation celebrate Central Oregon being an inclusive community. Opportunity Foundation helps people in many ways; a big one is with life skills and how those are built through an inclusive business community.

The inspiration for the matching grant campaign is in honor of a dear friend Wendy and her brother Shawn, who passed away in January,” said Redman.

“Newport Avenue’s generous donation and commitment to supporting Central Oregonians with intellectual and developmental disabilities are invaluable,” said Lew England, Opportunity Foundation’s business relations director. “We hope Newport’s giving inspires other businesses and individuals to empower someone who experiences a disability.”

About Rudy’s Market Inc.

Since opening its flagship grocery store in 1976, Rudy’s Markets have been the No. 1 choice of foodies in Central Oregon. Today, Rudy’s Markets Inc. operates three locally founded, 100 percent employee-owned specialty grocery stores in Central Oregon: Newport Avenue Market in Bend, and Oliver Lemon’s in Sisters and Terrebonne. Rudy’s Markets offers shoppers both mainstream and hard-to-find food items as well as kitchenware and unusual gifts. Its stores support local producers, and offer an expansive selection of high-quality, in-demand food and beverage items, including over 600 varieties of craft beer. For more details, go to newportavemarket.com or oliverlemons.com .

About Opportunity Foundation

Since 1965, the Opportunity Foundation of Central Oregon has worked to empower people of diverse abilities. As a local nonprofit 501c(3), Opportunity Foundation provides work skills development, community job coaching, residential caregiving and more to Central Oregonians with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Come and see our mission for yourself by visiting one of our stores in Redmond and Madras, and our new coffee shop and internship program, Cuportunity. Whether in search of employment, independent living, social interaction or personal growth, we provide personalized support so people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have the opportunity to reach their goals and make their dreams come true.