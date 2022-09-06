News from Street Dog Hero

((Left) Lemon and Apricot (Right) Peaches | Photos courtesy of Street Dog Hero)

This past July, Street Dog Hero got a call that someone here in Central Oregon was throwing two-week old puppies off of a bridge into the canal and was drowning them. Luckily, an amazing passerby was able to rescue the remaining seven puppies and brought them to safety at the Street Dog Hero facility in Bend. Street Dog Hero Foster and Medical Manager, Jaymie Friesner, took home all seven puppies and bottle fed them for several weeks until they were healthy enough to go to foster homes.

Taking care of two-week old puppies was quite the undertaking and our community of dog lovers here in Central Oregon stepped up in a big way. We were honestly blown away by the support we received. Over $2000 was donated directly to Street Dog Hero to go towards their care and vet bills. People donated formula, blankets, dog toys, teething toys, pee pads and more. The reason these puppies are alive today is because of the amazing community here in Central Oregon (and beyond) and we can’t thank them enough for giving these puppies the happy ending that they deserve.

Today, all seven puppies — Apricot, Lemon, Macintosh, Coconut, Peaches, Pomegranate and Melon — are doing great, and five of the siblings have even been adopted into loving homes! The remaining two puppies — Apricot and Peaches — are available for adoption at streetdoghero.org. To get these puppies to where they are today — happy, healthy and thriving — has been quite the community effort, and we are so grateful to everyone who stepped up to give these puppies a second chance at life. This is such a sweet ending to what could have been a very sad story.

View these and other dogs at streetdoghero.org/adoptable-dogs.

streetdoghero.org