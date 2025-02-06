News from the Patricia Clark Studio

Theme: MAKE THE FUTURE

Our call for the next round of Patricia Clark Studio Artists in Residence program is now open! MAKE THE FUTURE invites artists working within any medium exploring what the future might be: pointing out potential problems, solutions and ideas which have or might have an impact on the time to come.

Application open January 15-February 15, 2025 and includes an artist statement, bio, and .pdf sample of ten works as well as supporting questions.

Our current Patricia Clark Studio Artists will be bidding us “farewell” soon. Want to stay in the loop with Kate Weatherholtz and Gonzalo Benavente? See the below links:

Link to Kate’s website

Link to Gonzalo’s website

Celebrate Student Work in The Annex

Save the date: First Friday Reception: February 7, 5-7pm. Toasts and announcements at 6pm.

The 2025 Central Oregon Collegiate Art Exhibition celebrates the dynamic talent of student artists from Central Oregon Community College and Oregon State University-Cascades. This exhibition brings together a diverse collection of artworks that showcase the creativity, skill, and vision of student artists from across the region.

scalehouse.org