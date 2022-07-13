Next for Bitcoin & Crypto -What trends to Watch in 2022?

The Bitcoin ATM industry is expected to grow in popularity in the coming year. More Bitcoin ATMs are popping up worldwide, making it easier for people to buy and sell Bitcoin. The RockitCoin ATM is one of the most popular machines, and it’s available in many major cities.

Another trend to watch in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency space is the increasing interest from institutional investors. Bitcoin and other digital assets are becoming more popular with hedge funds, family offices, and other large investors. This may result in more mainstream adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Finally, the next trend to watch in 2022 is the continued development of Bitcoin derivatives. Bitcoin futures contracts were first launched in 2017, and other results have been created. These products allow investors to bet on the price of Bitcoin without owning any. This could make Bitcoin more accessible to a broader range of investors.