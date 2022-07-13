Next for Bitcoin & Crypto -What trends to Watch in 2022?

The Bitcoin ATM industry is expected to grow in popularity in the coming year. More Bitcoin ATMs are popping up worldwide, making it easier for people to buy and sell Bitcoin. The RockitCoin ATM is one of the most popular machines, and it’s available in many major cities.
Another trend to watch in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency space is the increasing interest from institutional investors. Bitcoin and other digital assets are becoming more popular with hedge funds, family offices, and other large investors. This may result in more mainstream adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Finally, the next trend to watch in 2022 is the continued development of Bitcoin derivatives. Bitcoin futures contracts were first launched in 2017, and other results have been created. These products allow investors to bet on the price of Bitcoin without owning any. This could make Bitcoin more accessible to a broader range of investors.
- Bitcoin remains the “King”: Despite the rise of altcoins, Bitcoin’s dominance in the cryptocurrency market is unlikely to change anytime soon. Bitcoin’s hash rate, or the total processing power of the Bitcoin network, continues to hit new all-time highs. This indicates that more people are using Bitcoin than ever before.
- NFT Market Growth Likely to Continue: Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital assets that cannot be replaced. NFTs have gained popularity in the last couple of months, thanks to the rise of platforms like Ethereum and Bitcoin. NFTs can be used for various applications, from collectibles to gaming. The NFT market is expected to grow in popularity in the coming year. Institutional Adoption of Bitcoin Continues: Bitcoin and other digital assets are becoming more popular with institutional investors. Hedge funds, family offices, and other large investors are allocating more capital to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency investments. This trend will continue as Bitcoin becomes more mainstream in the coming year.
- Cross-blockchain Bridges: A cross-blockchain bridge is a protocol that allows for the transfer of assets between two blockchains. This year, we're likely to see more development of cross-blockchain bridges. These bridges will allow for the transfer of assets between Bitcoin and Ethereum, for example. This could lead to more interoperability between different cryptocurrencies and blockchains. What will be the most crucial trend in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in 2022? Let us know in the comments below!
- The Emergence of Crypto ETFs: A crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a type of investment vehicle that tracks the price of Bitcoin or a basket of cryptocurrencies. Crypto ETFs have been in development for several years, but they have yet to be approved by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). However, it’s possible that we could see the launch of a Bitcoin ETF in 2022.
- The Rise of Decentralized Finance: Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a growing ecosystem of financial applications built on Ethereum. DeFi apps allow users to do everything from lending and borrowing to earning interest on their cryptocurrency holdings. The DeFi market has exploded in popularity this year and is expected to continue to grow in the coming year.
- Central Banks Go Digital: Central banks worldwide are exploring the possibility of launching their digital currencies. The most notable example is China, which is close to launching its central bank digital currency (CBDC). Other countries like Sweden and the Bahamas are also working on CBDCs. It's possible that we could see more central banks launch digital currencies in the coming year.
- Rise of Regulatory Technology: Regulatory technology, or RegTech, is a growing industry that provides compliance solutions for the financial sector. With the increasing regulation of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, we expect to see more RegTech solutions emerge in the coming year.
- Millennials Will Drive Development: Millennials are the largest generation in history, and they are already having a significant impact on the world. We expect more millennials to participate in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in the coming year. Few more millennials enter the workforce and accumulate wealth; we believe they will drive further adoption and development of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.
- Legal Tender: Bitcoin and cryptocurrency are slowly becoming more accepted as legal tender. Bitcoin has become legal tender in El Salvador and Switzerland in the past year. We expect to see more countries follow suit in the coming year.
- Launch of First Spot Bitcoin ETF Likely: The first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is expected to launch in Canada in early 2022. The Bitcoin ETF will be recorded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and will track the price of Bitcoin. This will provide investors with an easy way to invest in Bitcoin without having to buy Bitcoin directly.
- Further Nation-State adoption of Bitcoin: We expect to see more countries adopt Bitcoin as a reserve currency in the coming year. This trend began in 2020 when several small nations, such as El Salvador and Switzerland, made Bitcoin legal tender. We believe this trend will resume in the coming year as more countries look at Bitcoin as a way to hedge against inflation.
- DeFi to Grow in Leaps & Bounds: Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is a growing industry that offers financial services.
- Environmental Fallout: The Bitcoin mining industry has come under fire recently for its environmental impact. Bitcoin miners use a lot of energy, and this energy typically comes from sources that are not environmentally friendly. We expect this issue to go to a head in the coming year because now more people have become familiar with the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining.
- Crypto to Continue Driving the Adoption of Green Energy: Bitcoin and cryptocurrency have been driving the adoption of green energy. Bitcoin miners have built solar and wind farms to power their operations. We expect this trend will resume in the coming year as Bitcoin miners look for ways to reduce their carbon footprint.
- Web 3.0 to Enter the Mainstream: Web 3.0 is the next internet generation. It’s a decentralized, peer-to-peer network that gives users more control over their data. We expect to see more adoption of Web 3.0 in the coming year as people begin to realize its potential.
- Taming the ‘Wild West: The cryptocurrency industry is often referred to as the Wild West. This is because it’s an unregulated industry with many scams and frauds. We expect to see more regulation in the coming year as governments look to protect investors from scams and fraud.