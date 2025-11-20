Next Level Dining Announces The Hudson

Next Level Dining, LLC, has announced The Hudson, a live-fire chophouse and social club opening this winter at 900 NW Wall Street in downtown Bend.

At The Hudson, wood and charcoal shape the menu — steaks and chops, seafood, and seasonal vegetables prepared over live-fire, alongside an abundant raw bar. The space encourages guests to settle in, order generously, and enjoy food meant to be shared.

The Hudson is led by partners Dale Fuller, Rob Kelleher, and Chef George Morris. Fuller is a seasoned technology executive (Apple, McAfee) with long-standing ties to Bend. Kelleher is a Bend-based contractor and business owner with deep roots in the region’s construction and hospitality sectors. Morris is a classically trained chef and Culinary Institute of America graduate who has led acclaimed kitchens in New York, Chicago, San Diego, to The Madeline Hotel in Telluride. Most recently, Morris was the driving force behind one of Bend’s premiere restaurant groups.

The team also features General Manager Ken Macias, whose career includes opening and leading notable restaurant projects in Austin, Denver, Sacramento, and Dubai.

“We wanted to create a place in Bend where people can count on good food and genuine hospitality every time they walk in,” said Rob Kelleher, partner at The Hudson. “The Hudson is live-fire, genuine hospitality, and a team that cares about getting it right. We look forward to opening our doors this winter.”

The Hudson opens this winter at 900 NW Wall Street. Additional details will be shared closer to opening.

thehudsonbend.com • 900 NW Wall St., Bend

instagram.com/thehudsonbend • facebook.com/thehudsonbend