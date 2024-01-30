BIZ & BEVS

Join the Bend business community for networking plus hear from venue hosts 10 Barrel and featured nonprofit Seven Peaks School.

We’ll have bevs in the form of beer, wine, cider, and plenty of N/A options, so everyone will have something to indulge in. Small bites will also be available.

February 8 | 4:30-6pm

10 Barrel Brewing East Side

Free for Members | $10 Non-Members

Registration Required

Learn More

Bend YP Expert Lab:

Integrating AI Tools Into Your Future Workflow

A Program of the Bend Young Professionals

Artificial intelligence has exploded on the scene and is here to stay.

In today’s rapidly evolving job landscape, AI mastery isn’t just an advantage—it’s a necessity. Whether you’re a business owner, middle manager, aspiring entrepreneur, or simply someone eager to stay ahead, join us and take the first step to AI excellence.

February 7 | 5-7pm

Open Space Event Studios

$25 for Everyone |

Free for YP Passport Holders

Learn More

