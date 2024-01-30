BIZ & BEVS
Join the Bend business community for networking plus hear from venue hosts 10 Barrel and featured nonprofit Seven Peaks School.
We’ll have bevs in the form of beer, wine, cider, and plenty of N/A options, so everyone will have something to indulge in. Small bites will also be available.
February 8 | 4:30-6pm
10 Barrel Brewing East Side
Free for Members | $10 Non-Members
Registration Required
Bend YP Expert Lab:
Integrating AI Tools Into Your Future Workflow
A Program of the Bend Young Professionals
Artificial intelligence has exploded on the scene and is here to stay.
In today’s rapidly evolving job landscape, AI mastery isn’t just an advantage—it’s a necessity. Whether you’re a business owner, middle manager, aspiring entrepreneur, or simply someone eager to stay ahead, join us and take the first step to AI excellence.
February 7 | 5-7pm
Open Space Event Studios
$25 for Everyone |
Free for YP Passport Holders