Next Week!

WHAT’S BREWING:

Local Entrepreneurship

Join us to explore how bold ideas, local grit, and strategic investment are shaping the future of Bend’s business landscape.

Speakers include Jonathan Taylor with the Bend Urban Renewal Agency, and entrepreneurs from Cruizzy, Somewhere That’s Green, Collective Pallet, and Bleu Bite Catering.

September 30 | 5-7:30pm

Mountain Room @ Deschutes Brewery

$30 for Members | $45 for Non-Members

Registration Required

BEND 101: Growth in Bend – Where We Stand & Where We’re Going

Whether you’re new to Bend or a long-time resident, this is your chance to learn where we’re headed, understand how decisions are made, and discover meaningful ways to get involved.

Join us for a special Bend 101 focused on how our city is growing — and how you can help shape its future. This engaging session will feature the City of Bend’s recently presented Growth Plan, a panel of local leaders, and interactive discussions about the challenges and opportunities that come with rapid change.

October 7 | 5-7:30pm

Ed Ray Hall, OSU-Cascades

$15 for Everyone

Registration Required

MEMBERSHIP 101 | Maximizing Your Membership

This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness.

October 14 | 10-11am

Bend Chamber Conference Room

Free for Everyone

RSVP Requested

BIZ & BEVS @ The Outpost at Campfire Hotel

Join the Bend business community for our “Biz & Bevs” event at The Outpost @ Campfire Hotel! Come extend your professional network at The Outpost while enjoying beer from 10 Barrel Brewing, cider from Avid Cider, and small bites from Alpenglow Adventure Catering!

Our featured nonprofit is Street Dog Hero!

October 14 | 4:30-6pm

Campfire Hotel

Free for Members | $10 for Non-Members | FREE for ET Passport Holders

Registration Required

First Annual Celebration of Community Leadership

BendNEXT Foundation and Leadership Bend are proud to announce the 2025 Celebration of Community Leadership, an inspiring evening dedicated to honoring those who are actively shaping the future of Central Oregon.

October 22 | 5-7:30pm

Seventh Mountain Resort

$75 for Everyone

BEND ET EXPERT LAB—Neuroscience for Restoration: Self Care that Sticks

Join us for an interactive workshop that goes beyond surface-level self-care. Led by Savanna DeLuca, founder of Wildheart Therapy + Consulting, you’ll explore how your nervous system responds to stress and how to shift from survival mode into clarity, creativity, and calm.

Whether you’re a leader, a caregiver, or simply feeling the pressure, this experience is for anyone seeking grounded, practical, and lasting approaches to well-being.

October 28 | 5-7pm

COCC Wille Hall

$25 for Members | $35 for Non-Members | FREE for ET Passport Holders

Registration Required

Registration Now Open!

2025 Impact Conference

Join us and the region’s top business leaders, decision-makers, and community builders for the premier gathering on economic insights and emerging trends impacting our businesses and community.

With 500+ business and community leaders expected, this is where ideas ignite, partnerships form, and the trajectory of Central Oregon business is defined.

November 19 | 7:30am-12pm

Riverhouse Convention Center

$130 for Members | $160 for Non-Members

Registration Required

bendchamber.org