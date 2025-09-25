Next Week!

WHAT’S BREWING:
Local Entrepreneurship
Join us to explore how bold ideas, local grit, and strategic investment are shaping the future of Bend’s business landscape.
Speakers include Jonathan Taylor with the Bend Urban Renewal Agency, and entrepreneurs from Cruizzy, Somewhere That’s Green, Collective Pallet, and Bleu Bite Catering.
September 30 | 5-7:30pm
Mountain Room @ Deschutes Brewery
$30 for Members | $45 for Non-Members
Registration Required
Learn More
BEND 101: Growth in Bend – Where We Stand & Where We’re Going
Whether you’re new to Bend or a long-time resident, this is your chance to learn where we’re headed, understand how decisions are made, and discover meaningful ways to get involved.
Join us for a special Bend 101 focused on how our city is growing — and how you can help shape its future. This engaging session will feature the City of Bend’s recently presented Growth Plan, a panel of local leaders, and interactive discussions about the challenges and opportunities that come with rapid change.
October 7 | 5-7:30pm
Ed Ray Hall, OSU-Cascades
$15 for Everyone
Registration Required
Learn More
MEMBERSHIP 101 | Maximizing Your Membership
This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness.
October 14 | 10-11am
Bend Chamber Conference Room
Free for Everyone
RSVP Requested
Learn More
BIZ & BEVS @ The Outpost at Campfire Hotel
Join the Bend business community for our “Biz & Bevs” event at The Outpost @ Campfire Hotel! Come extend your professional network at The Outpost while enjoying beer from 10 Barrel Brewing, cider from Avid Cider, and small bites from Alpenglow Adventure Catering!
Our featured nonprofit is Street Dog Hero!
October 14 | 4:30-6pm
Campfire Hotel
Free for Members | $10 for Non-Members | FREE for ET Passport Holders
Registration Required
Learn More
First Annual Celebration of Community Leadership
BendNEXT Foundation and Leadership Bend are proud to announce the 2025 Celebration of Community Leadership, an inspiring evening dedicated to honoring those who are actively shaping the future of Central Oregon.
October 22 | 5-7:30pm
Seventh Mountain Resort
$75 for Everyone
Learn More
BEND ET EXPERT LAB—Neuroscience for Restoration: Self Care that Sticks
Join us for an interactive workshop that goes beyond surface-level self-care. Led by Savanna DeLuca, founder of Wildheart Therapy + Consulting, you’ll explore how your nervous system responds to stress and how to shift from survival mode into clarity, creativity, and calm.
Whether you’re a leader, a caregiver, or simply feeling the pressure, this experience is for anyone seeking grounded, practical, and lasting approaches to well-being.
October 28 | 5-7pm
COCC Wille Hall
$25 for Members | $35 for Non-Members | FREE for ET Passport Holders
Registration Required
Learn More
Registration Now Open!
2025 Impact Conference
Join us and the region’s top business leaders, decision-makers, and community builders for the premier gathering on economic insights and emerging trends impacting our businesses and community.
With 500+ business and community leaders expected, this is where ideas ignite, partnerships form, and the trajectory of Central Oregon business is defined.
November 19 | 7:30am-12pm
Riverhouse Convention Center
$130 for Members | $160 for Non-Members
Registration Required