Next Week! Impacts of the Legislative Session on Business

Lunch & Learn Webinar

Impacts of the 2023 Legislative Session on Business

June 28 | 12-1pm
Free to Attend | Registration Required
Join the Bend Chamber in collaboration with COBA and EDCO for a discussion about the 2023 legislative session, including wins and losses and what’s next in Salem. You’ll learn about the fate of legislation related to workforce housing, economic development, and other issues that affect Oregon businesses, including:

  • HB 2001 implementation; HB 2981 & HB 3414 to increase housing production in Central Oregon
  • Governor’s Housing Production Advisory Council
  • SB 4 CHIPS Act implementation
  • Bills related to R & D tax credits, Enterprise Zones and other economic development incentives

Panelists

Sara Odendahl
Director of Government Affairs, Bend Chamber

Jon Stark
CEO, EDCO

Morgan Greenwood
VP Government Affairs, COBA

Craft Your Team’s Career Development & Civic Engagement

This Friday!
Bend YP Summit

June 23 | 8am-5:30pm
Central Oregon Community College
Members $125 | Non-Members $150
The Bend Young Professionals Summit is a one-day professional & personal development conference offering high-caliber speakers and targeted breakout sessions designed to help employees develop their personal, professional and civic engagement skills.
Your team will learn everything from handling generational differences in the workplace and avoiding legal pitfalls, to learning about Bend’s future growth from city officials.
Don’t miss out — online registration closes at 5pm on Thursday.
Sessions

Build your schedule by selecting one morning and two-afternoon sessions.
Coffee, lunch, swag bags and the afterparty are all included!

Morning

Afternoon #1

Afternoon #2

View Session Details

