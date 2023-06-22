Next Week! Impacts of the Legislative Session on Business

Lunch & Learn Webinar

Impacts of the 2023 Legislative Session on Business

June 28 | 12-1pm

Free to Attend | Registration Required

Join the Bend Chamber in collaboration with COBA and EDCO for a discussion about the 2023 legislative session, including wins and losses and what’s next in Salem. You’ll learn about the fate of legislation related to workforce housing, economic development, and other issues that affect Oregon businesses, including:

HB 2001 implementation; HB 2981 & HB 3414 to increase housing production in Central Oregon

Governor’s Housing Production Advisory Council

SB 4 CHIPS Act implementation

Bills related to R & D tax credits, Enterprise Zones and other economic development incentives

Panelists

Sara Odendahl

Director of Government Affairs, Bend Chamber

Jon Stark

CEO, EDCO

Morgan Greenwood

VP Government Affairs, COBA

Craft Your Team’s Career Development & Civic Engagement

This Friday!

Bend YP Summit

June 23 | 8am-5:30pm

Central Oregon Community College

Members $125 | Non-Members $150

The Bend Young Professionals Summit is a one-day professional & personal development conference offering high-caliber speakers and targeted breakout sessions designed to help employees develop their personal, professional and civic engagement skills.

Your team will learn everything from handling generational differences in the workplace and avoiding legal pitfalls, to learning about Bend’s future growth from city officials.

Don’t miss out — online registration closes at 5pm on Thursday.

Build your schedule by selecting one morning and two-afternoon sessions.

Coffee, lunch, swag bags and the afterparty are all included!

Morning

Growth and Renewal in the City of Bend

Community Impact 101

Career Development for the Individual (view video)

Maximizing Your Network with an Inclusive Lens

Using Empathy Mapping in the Workplace

Afternoon #1

Sustaining the Great Outdoors in Central Oregon

Influence Up: Building Strong Relationships with Those Who Lead You

Demystifying Mortgages for Today’s Homebuyer (view video)

Afternoon #2

