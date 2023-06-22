Next Week! Impacts of the Legislative Session on Business

Lunch & Learn Webinar
Impacts of the 2023 Legislative Session on Business
June 28 | 12-1pm
Free to Attend | Registration Required
Join the Bend Chamber in collaboration with COBA and EDCO for a discussion about the 2023 legislative session, including wins and losses and what’s next in Salem. You’ll learn about the fate of legislation related to workforce housing, economic development, and other issues that affect Oregon businesses, including:
- HB 2001 implementation; HB 2981 & HB 3414 to increase housing production in Central Oregon
- Governor’s Housing Production Advisory Council
- SB 4 CHIPS Act implementation
- Bills related to R & D tax credits, Enterprise Zones and other economic development incentives
Panelists
Sara Odendahl
Director of Government Affairs, Bend Chamber
Jon Stark
CEO, EDCO
Morgan Greenwood
VP Government Affairs, COBA
Bend YP Summit
This Friday!
Bend YP Summit
June 23 | 8am-5:30pm
Central Oregon Community College
Members $125 | Non-Members $150
The Bend Young Professionals Summit is a one-day professional & personal development conference offering high-caliber speakers and targeted breakout sessions designed to help employees develop their personal, professional and civic engagement skills.
Your team will learn everything from handling generational differences in the workplace and avoiding legal pitfalls, to learning about Bend’s future growth from city officials.
online registration closes at 5pm on Thursday.
Sessions
Build your schedule by selecting one morning and two-afternoon sessions.
Coffee, lunch, swag bags and the afterparty are all included!
Morning
- Growth and Renewal in the City of Bend
- Community Impact 101
- Career Development for the Individual (view video)
- Maximizing Your Network with an Inclusive Lens
- Using Empathy Mapping in the Workplace
Afternoon #1
- Sustaining the Great Outdoors in Central Oregon
- Influence Up: Building Strong Relationships with Those Who Lead You
- Demystifying Mortgages for Today’s Homebuyer (view video)
Afternoon #2
- City of Bend Panel: Housing, Equity, and Representation
- Fostering the Entrepreneurial Mindset
- Tales from the Legal Trenches: The Top 6 Tips Every New (or Rising) Manager Should Know (view video)
- Conflict and Difficult Conversations
- Community Impact 201: The Why and The How