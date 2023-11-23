Next Week Is Our 2023 Winter White Party!

Come One – Come All! The Opportunity Knocks (OK) Winter White Party is on as we celebrate the holidays in full white out style. Have some fun and step out en blanc! The best dressed contest is going next level this year — so step up your game! There will be great door and raffle prizes and a few special surprises! Feel free to bring guests and as always, potential new members so they can see and feel the power of OK in real time.

Register Here!

November 28 | 5-9pm

Open Space | 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend, OR 97701

Opportunity Knocks Members:

$40/ticket for members or 2 tickets for $75

Opportunity Knocks Non-Members:

$50/ticket for non-members or 2 tickets for $95

Tickets include one free full bar ticket, unlimited beer and wine and non-alcoholic options and delicious eats.

Don’t miss the party of the year as we dress in our finest and pray for snow in the glow and flow of the holiday season. See you there!

There’s limited parking. We recommend taking Ubers/Lyfts or carpooling.

