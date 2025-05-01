NEXT WEEK! What’s Brewing

(Graphic courtesy of Bend Chamber)

Next Tuesday!

What’s Brewing: Strengthening Business

Resilience for Wildfire Season

Our Panelist Will Include:

Allison Brock

Financial Advisor,

COUNTRY Financial

Carrie Karl

Director of Risk and Emergency Management,

City of Bend

Morgan Schmidt

Executive Director,

Central & Eastern Oregon Red Cross

Wildfires are part of life in Oregon, but being used to them doesn’t mean being ready. The recent devastation in Southern California has been a wake-up call, showing how quickly businesses can be disrupted when disaster hits.

Next week’s What’s Brewing: Strengthening Business Resilience for Wildfire Season brings together insurance experts and preparedness leaders to help you assess your risks, create a plan and get back to business faster when emergencies strike.

Whether you want to safeguard your operations or play a bigger role in community resilience, this is one event you don’t want to miss.

Event Highlights:

Expert insights on evolving wildfire insurance and disaster planning

Real stories and advice from local and regional organizations

Complimentary first beer included with admission

Connect with fellow business professionals and community leaders

Entry into our exclusive raffle—see prizes below!

Raffle Prizes from Our Sponsors:

Sunwest Builders

Yeti Backpack Cooler

($200 value)

PrideStaff

Premium All-Weather Jacket

($300 value)

Mid Oregon Credit Union

Four tickets to the High Desert Museum + two custom tumblers

($100 value)

May 6 | 5-7:30pm

Mountain Room @ Deschutes Brewery

Online Registration: $30 Members | $45 Non-Members

At the Door: $40 Members | $55 Non-Members

Reserve your spot & save $10 off the walk-in price!

Don’t Miss Out — Reserve Your Spot Today!

bendchamber.org