NEXT WEEK! What’s Brewing

(Graphic courtesy of Bend Chamber)

Next Tuesday!

What’s Brewing: Strengthening Business
Resilience for Wildfire Season

Our Panelist Will Include:

Allison Brock
Financial Advisor,
COUNTRY Financial

Carrie Karl
Director of Risk and Emergency Management,
City of Bend

Morgan Schmidt
Executive Director,
Central & Eastern Oregon Red Cross

Wildfires are part of life in Oregon, but being used to them doesn’t mean being ready. The recent devastation in Southern California has been a wake-up call, showing how quickly businesses can be disrupted when disaster hits.

Next week’s What’s Brewing: Strengthening Business Resilience for Wildfire Season brings together insurance experts and preparedness leaders to help you assess your risks, create a plan and get back to business faster when emergencies strike.

Whether you want to safeguard your operations or play a bigger role in community resilience, this is one event you don’t want to miss.

Event Highlights:

  • Expert insights on evolving wildfire insurance and disaster planning
  • Real stories and advice from local and regional organizations
  • Complimentary first beer included with admission
  • Connect with fellow business professionals and community leaders
  • Entry into our exclusive raffle—see prizes below!

Raffle Prizes from Our Sponsors:

Sunwest Builders
Yeti Backpack Cooler
($200 value)

PrideStaff
Premium All-Weather Jacket
($300 value)

Mid Oregon Credit Union
Four tickets to the High Desert Museum + two custom tumblers
($100 value)

May 6 | 5-7:30pm
Mountain Room @ Deschutes Brewery
Online Registration: $30 Members | $45 Non-Members
At the Door: $40 Members | $55 Non-Members
Reserve your spot & save $10 off the walk-in price!
Don’t Miss Out — Reserve Your Spot Today!

Learn More
Register Now

bendchamber.org

