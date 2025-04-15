NFIB Releases Report Detailing Benefits of 20% Small Business Tax Deduction, Consequences of Potential Small Business Tax Hike in Oregon

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, released a new report outlining the benefits the 20% Small Business Tax Deduction will bring to Oregon if made permanent.

The report also spotlights that the 409,000+ small businesses in Oregon could face significantly higher taxes if Congress does not make the 20% Small Business Tax Deduction permanent this year. The report outlines the severe consequences for small businesses in Oregon and the broader U.S. economy that would result from the provision’s expiration, highlighting potential economic slowdown and increased financial strain on local businesses.

The report also highlights a stark contrast in tax rates between small businesses and their larger corporate competitors if the deduction is not made permanent. In Oregon, the C-Corp tax rate would remain at 28.6%, while the small business rate would surge to 49.5%.

However, making the deduction permanent would lead to significant economic benefits, leaving the small business tax rate on a level playing field with its competitors. Additionally, Oregon is projected to gain 18,000 new jobs annually over the next 10 years if the deduction remains in place, including an annual GDP increase of $986 million for the first decade and $2.04 billion per year beyond 2035.

View the report for Oregon here. For a two-page graphic of the Oregon numbers, click here.

“If Congress allows the 20% Small Business Deduction to expire, a massive tax hike on small businesses will take effect, stifling growth, putting the brakes on hiring, and endangering countless small businesses,” said NFIB Oregon State Director Anthony Smith. “Small businesses don’t just create jobs—they create opportunity, innovation, and strong local economies. With the deduction set to expire this year, lawmakers must act quickly to protect small businesses and the communities they support.”

The 20% Small Business Tax Deduction, a key provision of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, has empowered millions of small business owners to expand, hire employees, and increase wages. If Congress does not act to make it permanent this year, nine out of 10 small businesses will face a significantly higher tax burden, threatening jobs and economic stability nationwide.

