Traditionally, people hunt during the daytime. This way of active pastime makes it possible to track prey faster and simplifies preparing for an accurate shot. At the same time, true connoisseurs of this hobby prefer to hunt at night. In this case, the hunter can demonstrate his skills and get the maximum pleasure from getting the desired trophy.

The difference between the nighttime hunt and an ordinary hunt

Day and night hunting are very different from each other. This leads to the need to change the approach to the preparation process and find other ways to achieve the goal. To quickly adapt to new conditions, the hunter needs to know the main distinguishing features of hunting at night and daytime.

Main differences:

Animal behavior. During the day, most animals use vision as a primary element of danger detection. At the same time, at night, potential prey relies more on its hearing and sense of smell. In this regard, the hunter can go into the forest even in bright clothes, but at the same time, you need to move as quietly as possible and take care to mask your smell. Movement. During the day, a hunter can repeatedly change his location and look for a suitable place to track prey. All this cannot be done at night because, in the dark, the animals’ hearing becomes more acute, and they can hear any rustle. In addition, predators may mistake the noise from the hunter’s movements for the sounds made by their potential prey. As a result, the game runs to a safe place. Equipment. Proper selection of equipment is one of the main components of success. Unlike daytime hunting, you need to wear warmer clothes to protect you from the cold weather observed at night for night trips. Shoes for this period of the day should be as comfortable as possible and appropriate for the size of the foot. Also, this piece of equipment should protect your feet from moisture that can get inside the shoes while walking in wet and poorly lit areas (for example, if you did not notice a deep puddle and accidentally walked through it). Also, it is impossible to do at night hunting without a flashlight, which is practically useless during the day. Accessories. In the daytime, a person can inspect large areas of the area without using any auxiliary devices and quickly highlight potential prey against the background of the environment. When hunting at night, all this has to be done using special night vision devices (for example, night vision weapon sights , thermal imagers, and others) that can provide the hunter with a high-quality picture of the area. Disguise. At night, the animals have heightened hearing and sense of smell, so they can learn about the approach of a hunter long before he comes within range of a shot. To deprive the animal of this advantage, it is necessary to use the densest clothing that reduces the rate of spread of human smell. Alternatively, special sprays and aerosols can be used. In the daytime, such a disguise is not practical to use. Safety. Predators dangerous to humans are most often nocturnal. At this time, they prey on herbivorous mammals and birds, which are resting after a hard day. In this regard, at night, the probability of meeting with animals that can kill the hunter or harm his health is significantly increased.

How to equip for the nighttime hunt?

Unlike daytime hunting, night hunting requires more thorough preparation. The latter includes many stages, the main of which is the collection of the necessary equipment. It should consist of many items that may be useful to the hunter.

Mandatory components of the equipment of the night hunter:

Clothes. It is always colder at night than during the day. Therefore, you need to wear warm clothes to make your stay outdoors comfortable even in summer. It should be as light, durable, and comfortable as possible. Only in this case will the hunter not notice her presence and be able to concentrate on tracking down prey fully. An additional advantage of clothing will be its waterproofness. This will eliminate the possibility of getting wet even in a sudden deterioration in weather conditions. Shoes. For hunting at night, the same shoes are suitable as for daytime. At the same time, it should correspond to the size of the foot and be comfortable and as light as possible. Also, shoes must be protected from moisture and other external influences. Only the hunter will be able to move boldly, without fear of puddles, mud, and various natural barriers. An additional advantage will be a thick non-slip sole, which reduces the likelihood of injury. Weapons. The choice of weapon for night hunting directly depends on the preferences of the user and the type of animals he hunts. Therefore, it can use many types of guns, rifles, and carbines. There may be a ban on using a particular kind of weapon in some places. In this case, it is imperative to consider the laws of the regions in which you are hunting. Ammunition. Every hunter should have an adequate supply of ammo. They are selected depending on the type of weapon used. The best option for nighttime would be special cartridges with smokeless powder, which animals can smell. Optics. At night, a person sees poorly. To eliminate this shortcoming, thermal imagers and night vision devices should be used. All of them will provide the hunter with a high-quality picture in which potential prey can be distinguished. Backpack. To take everything you need with you, you need to get a suitable backpack. It should have a large volume and several compartments. Also, this element of the hunter’s equipment should be equipped with many small pockets where you can put a lot of valuable items. An essential feature of the backpack is its water resistance. It will provide an opportunity to protect items taken for hunting from moisture. Knife. This versatile item should become part of the equipment of every night hunter. It can be used to butcher prey, defend against predators, build a temporary shelter from the rain, and do many other jobs. The knife should combine compactness, sharpness of the blades, and the presence of a comfortable handle. Also, it must be supplemented with a protective case necessary for safe carrying. First aid kit. Taking care of your health is essential for every person. This is especially true for people who go hunting in the night forest, full of dangers and unpleasant surprises. Any bump, improperly protruding branch, or dirt can cause a fall and various injuries. To eliminate their consequences (for example, bleeding), you need to have a well-equipped first aid kit in your equipment that allows you to provide first aid to yourself or your partner. Food and water. It is tough to track animals at night. Sometimes this process drags on until the morning and requires a lot of effort from the hunter. To replenish the body’s reserves of energy and water, you need to take food and water with you. Food should be high-calorie but not require cooking. It is also essential that it does not have a strong aroma that can attract predators or scare off potential prey. Additional items. When hunting at night, the only natural light source will be the moon and stars. Therefore, a hunter must have a flashlight in his equipment. It will be able to illuminate the road in difficult places and will also provide an opportunity to sound an alarm in case of unforeseen situations. Also, any navigation device (compass, navigator, etc.) will be an essential equipment element. It will help you navigate the terrain and find the right path.

Night hunt optics

Night hunting will be a waste of time if the hunter does not use special optics. It will help eliminate the lack of human vision and make it possible to see in the dark. For hunting, thermal imagers and night vision devices are used. The first is equipped with special sensors that capture the heat coming from the body of all living beings. With their help, a high-quality image is created on which you can see the animal and better aim for an accurate shot. Night vision goggles work differently. They capture light coming from natural or artificial sources. The device amplifies it, and a high-quality image of the terrain appears on the screen, on which the hunter can see the target.

Types of optical devices used in night hunting:

Monocular. This device is interesting in that it has the most compact size. It does not take up much space in a hunter’s backpack or pocket but makes it easier to track prey. Models for the dark time of the day are equipped with an image intensifier tube (IOC) or thermal sensors. There are also combined options. In all cases, a monocular for night hunting gives a person a noticeable advantage over daytime animals. Binoculars. This device is a double version of the monocular. It has large dimensions and weight but opens up more opportunities for the user. It, like a monocular, can combine image intensifier tubes and thermal imaging technologies, which allows the creation of the most informative image. Hunters around the world widely use such optics. Sight. The most popular among fans of night hunting is sights. It makes it possible to use one device for tracking and observing animals and simplifying the process of shooting in the dark. The result is an increased chance of detecting the game faster and a reduced risk of missing the target.

Hunting at night is an excellent way to spend time usefully. It requires a careful approach to equipment and suitable optics but allows the hunter to show all the skills and abilities. With proper preparation and study of all the process nuances, you can maximize the chances of success and please yourself with a new trophy.