Nine Peaks Solutions Celebrates Ten Years of Document Management Excellence

(Photo courtesy of Nine Peaks Solutions)

Nine Peaks Solutions, a premier Laserfiche solutions provider, is celebrating its tenth anniversary this month, marking a decade of helping businesses and organizations streamline their records and document management processes.

Founded in March 2015 in a modest home office, Nine Peaks Solutions has grown into a respected industry leader specializing in document organization and management solutions. The company has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to digitize, organize, and optimize their document workflows.

“What began as a small operation has blossomed into a company that’s transformed how countless organizations handle their information,” said Eric Skidmore, founder and president of Nine Peaks Solutions. “We’re proud of the journey we’ve taken over the past decade and the relationships we’ve built with our clients.”

In November 2024, Nine Peaks Solutions earned prestigious recognition as the fifth fastest-growing company in Central Oregon, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s trajectory. The accolade came as part of the region’s annual business growth awards, which evaluate companies based on revenue expansion, innovation, and economic impact. Nine Peaks Solutions, known for its specialized technology consulting services, demonstrated exceptional year-over-year growth despite challenging market conditions. This achievement highlights the company’s strategic vision, dedicated leadership team, and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its client base.

As an authorized Laserfiche solutions provider, Nine Peaks has helped clients across various industries implement powerful document management systems that increase efficiency, reduce paper usage, and improve information security and accessibility.

The company’s services include document digitization, workflow automation processes, records management, and custom solutions tailored to each client’s specific needs. Nine Peaks’ expertise has proven particularly valuable as organizations increasingly prioritize digital transformation strategies.

Over the past decade, Nine Peaks Solutions has expanded its client base from local small businesses to include larger enterprises, government agencies, educational institutions, and healthcare organizations, while maintaining the personalized service approach that defined its early days.

ninepeakssolutions.com • 541-797-7595