Ninth Annual Fastest 20 Growing Businesses Featuring Central Oregon’s Rising Stars

(Photo by Laurie Pittmon)

Presented by Columbia Bank & Capstone Accounting & Tax

Recently, we awarded the Fastest 20 Growing Businesses in Central Oregon at the Oxford Hotel in downtown Bend. While those that qualified for the Top 20 were aware they were on the list, they didn’t find out which is the fastest-growing business until the unveiling at the event.

Columbia Bank and Capstone Accounting and Tax teamed with CBN to recognize the fastest-growing companies located in the tri-county region. The qualifying criteria for this group included companies established and operating on or before January 1, 2024, with gross annual revenues of at least $100,000 in the last fiscal year, reporting consistent year-over-year growth in earnings through 2026, as confirmed by our professionals at Columbia and Capstone.

The top 20 featured a wide array of business types and industry sectors. Health care — pets and humans alike — high-tech, food and beverage, marketing and education are well represented. These companies are reflective of a wide variety of industries for the local economy, with a heavy emphasis on the entrepreneurial spirit for which Central Oregon is well known.

“At Columbia Bank, we are honored to support Central Oregon’s Fastest 20 and recognize the businesses that continue to strengthen our communities through growth, innovation and job creation,” said Chris DuPont, SVP and commercial market manager for Columbia Bank. “The success of this year’s recipients reflects the determination and vision of local business leaders who make Central Oregon such a vibrant place to live and work. Congratulations to all of this year’s honorees.”

“Small business owners are the backbone of our local economy, creating jobs, fostering growth and opening doors for the next generation of entrepreneurs,” added Lance Brant, a CPA with Capstone. “Their contributions to our community deserve to be recognized and celebrated. I couldn’t be prouder to support an event that honors their hard work and positive impact.”

Thank you to our sponsors, nominators and all of the exceptional businesses for making this great event possible!

Cheers and congratulations!

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