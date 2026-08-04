No-Cost Infant & Toddler Child Care Available through NeighborImpact’s Baby Promise Program

NeighborImpact’s Child Care Resources department is accepting applications for Baby Promise, a no-cost childcare program for eligible families with children ages 6 weeks through 3 years. The program provides full-time, year-round care through a network of licensed child care providers across Central Oregon.

Although Oregon’s Employment Related Day Care program, commonly known as ERDC, currently has a waitlist for most new applicants, families selected for an available Baby Promise slot can bypass the ERDC waitlist.

Baby Promise covers the full cost of child care and helps families find a participating provider. The program also supplies diapers, wipes, infant formula, meals and snacks while children are in care, reducing some of the financial and logistical challenges associated with infant and toddler care.

To help ensure children receive consistent, high-quality care, Baby Promise provides participating child care providers with ongoing professional development, coaching and support from early childhood experts, including an instructional coach and infant and toddler specialist. Providers may also receive funding for developmentally appropriate classroom materials that support children’s learning and healthy development.

Baby Promise slots are reserved for families who qualify for ERDC through the Oregon Department of Early Learning and Care. The Oregon Department of Human Services determines eligibility. Families earning up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level may qualify, depending on their household circumstances. Additional eligibility information is available at oregon.gov/delc/erdc.

Families interested in a fully funded Baby Promise child care slot can find more information and complete an application at neighborimpact.org/baby-promise. For questions or assistance, email babypromise@neighborimpact.org or call 541-419-0057.

About NeighborImpact:

NeighborImpact is a private nonprofit Community Action Agency serving Central Oregon since 1985. The organization supports people and strengthens communities through programs that address food security, housing, energy assistance, early childhood education, child care resources, financial empowerment and supportive services. NeighborImpact primarily serves Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, with select services available in additional Oregon communities.

neighborimpact.org