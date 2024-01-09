Nominations Open for 2024-25 Oregon Teacher of the Year

Nominations are now open for Oregon Teacher of the Year! Honor a special educator in your life on the Oregon Teacher of the Year website through February 21, 2024.

Nominees for Oregon Teacher of the Year should be exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled licensed public school educators in grades preK-12.

The Oregon Teacher of the Year serves as the face and voice of educators across the state. As a representative of the profession, this teacher leader is asked to engage and inspire other teachers and community leaders.

What happens after nominations close in February?

All eligible teachers* who have been nominated will be invited to apply. Candidates who submit an application will then be in-the-running to be selected as a Regional Teacher of the Year from one of the 19 Education Service Districts statewide. Every Regional Teacher of the Year will be awarded $1,000 and will be celebrated across the state in September.

One of the Regional winners will then be chosen as the 2024-25 Oregon Teacher of the Year by a blue ribbon panel. Thanks to ODE’s partnership with the Oregon Lottery, the Oregon Teacher of the Year receives a gift of $10,000 as well as a special fund to cover all travel costs for the year.

The Oregon Teacher of the Year will also submit an application to be considered for the honor of National Teacher of the Year.

Thank you for nominating an amazing educator and spreading the word!

*For more information about Oregon Teacher of the Year eligibility requirements, please see the “About” section on the Oregon Teacher of the Year website.

oregon.gov/ode