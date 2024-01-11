Nominations Open for the 2024 Oregon Education Support Professional of the Year

Nominations are open to honor the outstanding contributions of Education Support Professionals in Oregon. Now through February 21, 2024, you can submit an application to recognize a special Education Support Professional (ESP).

To be nominated, ESPs must work in an Oregon K-12 public school or school district and meet the definition of an ESP in Oregon.

Nominees should embody the core values of:

Accountability: The ESP owns and takes responsibility for student outcomes and success within their scope of influence.

Education Support Professionals work together with teachers and administrators in Oregon public schools to perform a variety of jobs promoting quality education, fostering positive learning environments, offering nutritious meals, providing reliable transportation, maintaining safe and clean schools for all students, and much more.

The 2024 Oregon ESP of the Year will be surprised with a special announcement later in the spring. Thanks to the Oregon Department of Education’s partnership with the Oregon Lottery, the Oregon ESP of the Year will receive an award of $5,000, as well as a plaque and banner to commemorate this significant achievement.

Additional information can be found on the Oregon Education Support Professional of the Year webpage.

Nominate an outstanding ESP today!

