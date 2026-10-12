Nominations Open Through October 23 for Central Oregonians Fighting Breast Cancer

(Graphic courtesy of Central Oregon Disaster Restoration)

Central Oregon Disaster Restoration (CODR) is inviting the community to nominate a local who is fighting breast cancer for its third annual CODR Cares: Lifting Up a Local Who Is Fighting Breast Cancer program. Nominations are open now and close Friday, October 23.

This October, CODR will give $10,000 directly to Central Oregonians who are currently in treatment for breast cancer, and every nominee will receive support. One nominee, selected at random, will receive $5,000. Another $5,000 will be split equally among all other nominees. Every nominee will also receive a care package.

“Breast cancer doesn’t pause rent, groceries, or gas money for treatment. This program is about showing up for our neighbors when things are hardest, and letting them know their community is behind them,” said Corky Wray, owner of Central Oregon Disaster Restoration.

Breast cancer affects men too, and all Central Oregonians are welcome to be nominated. Friends, family members, coworkers, and neighbors can submit a nomination and share a short story about the person they want to lift up. CODR contacts each nominee privately to confirm they are comfortable before anything is shared publicly. The recipient will be announced Friday, October 30.

CODR moved from donating to national research to giving locally in 2024. Since then, it has given $18,000 directly to 10 Central Oregonians fighting breast cancer. Before 2024, CODR donated a percentage of October revenue to breast cancer research, including a $5,000 gift to METAvivor in 2023.

Throughout October, community members can spot CODR crews in pink shirts and trucks carrying pink ribbon magnets across Central Oregon.

centraloregondisasterrestoration.com/pink-october-2026.