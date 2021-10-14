Nominations Open to Honor Education Support Professionals

Nominations are open to recognize the outstanding contributions of Oregon’s Education Support Professionals (ESP).

The Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 2964 in May of 2019 which directed the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon State Lottery to collaborate in creating a program to honor an education support professional serving students in any grade from prekindergarten through grade 12. ESP’s work together with teachers and administrators in Oregon public schools to perform a variety of jobs promoting quality education, fostering positive learning environments, offering nutritious meals, providing reliable transportation, maintaining safe and clean schools for all students and much more.

Oregon’s 2021 winner, Paula Steinweg, was honored during a surprise announcement in May.

“Awarding Paula Steinweg for her incredible service to students was such a highlight,” said Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill. “We know ESP’s are essential to the daily rhythms of our schools, and their contributions are deserving of great recognition and gratitude.”

Nominations for the 2022 Oregon Education Support Professional of the Year are open now through January 3, 2022. The winner will be surprised with a special announcement in April 2022. Educators nominated for Education Support Professional of the Year must be currently employed by an Oregon public K-12 school or school district and meet the definition of an ESP in Oregon.

Thanks to the Oregon Department of Education’s partnership with the Oregon Lottery, the Oregon Education Support Professional of the Year will receive a gift award of $5,000. They will also receive a plaque and banner to commemorate this significant achievement.

“Education support professionals are often the glue that helps bind Oregon public schools together,” said Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack. “The work they do ranges from food services to building and ground maintenance to transportation to braving Oregon weather each day as crossing guards. No matter what their role may be, the Lottery is proud to be able to help recognize the outstanding contributions they make for the schools they serve.”

Nominees should embody the following core values of:

Accountability: The ESP owns and takes responsibility for student outcomes and success within their scope of influence.

Equity: The ESP creates and fosters an environment where every student has access and opportunity to thrive.

The ESP creates and fosters an environment where every student has access and opportunity to thrive. Excellence : The ESP collaboratively manages the resources they are entrusted with to achieve the best possible outcomes for every student.

: The ESP collaboratively manages the resources they are entrusted with to achieve the best possible outcomes for every student. Integrity: The ESP is honest and transparent regardless of the situation they are facing.

Additional information can be found on the Oregon Education Support Professional of the Year webpage. Nominate an outstanding ESP today!

