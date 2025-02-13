Nonprofit Office Space Available at Deschutes Children’s Foundation

Deschutes Children’s Foundation announces the availability of office space for nonprofit organizations dedicated to serving children and families at the Rosie Bareis Campus, located in beautiful Northwest Bend at 1029 NW 14th St. The campus is home to several community-focused organizations, including CASA Central Oregon, Community Solutions, the Deschutes Children’s Foundation admin team, Kids Center, and SMART Reading. The 795-square-foot space features two private offices and a spacious, welcoming reception area.

Deschutes Children’s Foundation provides the space and support where nonprofits succeed at helping children and families. We envision a community where all children and families have the resources they need to thrive.

Nonprofit partners serving children and families receive many benefits from collocating at Deschutes Children’s Foundation campuses throughout Central Oregon. No-cost facility management, an onsite campus Advocate, organized expense sharing, and a collaborative environment reduce partners’ operating expenses and improve the delivery of services to their clients. At Deschutes Children’s Foundation campuses, partner programs receive classroom and office space at rates as low as 80% lower than comparable market rent. Monthly use fees help offset the cost of utilities and maintenance.

To be considered, we ask that nonprofit organizations send answers to the questions below by Friday, February 14, 2025, to Operations Director Ciaran Jones at ciaran@deschuteschildrensfoundation.org.

Nonprofit Organization Name and designation What specific services will your program provide from this site? What kind of space and how much space is your program looking for? How often will space be utilized on a daily/weekly basis? How many of your staff could potentially be located at this campus? Do you already have relationships or collaborate with other partners/programs on campus?

Founded in 1990 to create a central location for children and families to access services, Deschutes Children’s Foundation envisions a community where all children and families have the resources they need to thrive. Deschutes Children’s Foundation provides classroom and office space and free facility management to 23 nonprofits at four community campuses in Central Oregon.

deschuteschildrensfoundation.org