North Drinkware Launches New Pacific Northwest Outdoor Cup Set

(Photo courtesy of North Drinkware)

North Drinkware, the original mountain drinkware brand, is headed back to Kickstarter on September 10, 2024, to launch a new product category offering their latest creation: The Pacific Northwest Outdoor Cup Set. This new four-pack of 12 oz. unbreakable, BPA-free plastic cups is made from 50% recycled plastic and features accurate 3D data of the icons of the Pacific Northwest, including Mt. Rainier, Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Hood, and Mt. Bachelor in the base of each cup. Following a decade of success since their groundbreaking 2015 Kickstarter campaign, which raised over $530,000 in 30 days, North Drinkware is set to redefine outdoor dining with a set of unbreakable cups that bring the majesty of the Pacific Northwest to any adventure.

North Drinkware believes it’s time to Bring the Mountains Everywhere. “We are excited to bring this new product line to life and continue to evolve our mission from Bringing the Mountains Home to now Bringing the Mountains Everywhere,” said Matt Capozzi, North Drinkware co-founder. “The Outdoor Cup Set is designed for adventurers who want to carry a piece of the PNW wherever they go.”

Over the last decade, the brand has heard intimately from customers “why” the mountains in the base each the glass resonates with them. Initially, North Drinkware products authentically inspire swapping stories after a day in the mountains. Over the years, customers have shared how they look to mountain peaks to find a connection to home, hope, past experiences, or future aspirations. Inspired by the customer base and living an active lifestyle, launching a plastic category creates more options for a range of uses. Glass and backcountry experiences don’t usually go hand in hand. Also, this product category will be an excellent fit for little hands! Nic Ramirez, North Drinkware co-founder, adds, “With three small kids under ten in the house, unbreakable cups are music to my ears.” Matt adds, “We’ve been dreaming of having North cups to bring along on our family adventures in the van for years. The samples turned out amazing, and we can’t wait for your help to bring these to life!” Kendrick VanEe, North Drinkware marketing director, adds, “These cups are seriously durable and will come with me everywhere. Perfect for a cold suds while camping, surfing, or after a long powder day!”

Pricing

Once again, North Drinkware is launching a new product category, returning to the backers that built the brand. Kickstarter backers of this project will get discounted pricing and guaranteed holiday delivery. Kickstarter-specific pricing for the Pacific Northwest Cup Set is up to 40% off future retail pricing of $56.00. Head to northdrinkware.com/kickstarter to back this project today! Upon your support and launch success, North plans to expand offerings to sets in California and Colorado quickly.

Made in USA

Proudly molded in Washington State, the Outdoor Cup Set embodies North Drinkware’s dedication to supporting American manufacturing and maintaining high-quality standards. Using advanced injection molding technology, the company captures an extraordinary level of detail, ensuring that each cup is an accurate tribute to these majestic mountains.

Unbreakable Guarantee

Crafted from Tritan Renew, a cutting-edge polymer by Eastman, these cups are not only shatterproof but also environmentally friendly. Tritan Renew is made from 50% certified recycled material* and is designed to be crystal clear, BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and capable of withstanding temperatures from the freezer to boiling water. North Drinkware guarantees these cups against breakage for life, reflecting their commitment to durability and sustainability. *Recycled content is certified through ISCC mass balance allocation.

Built for Adventure

Whether at the mountain, beach, campsite, or backyard, the Outdoor Cup Set is designed to be your go-to companion for every adventure. Lightweight and durable, these cups fit a standard can inside, making them ideal for packing and transport.

Every Cup Gives Back

In partnership with One Percent for the Planet, North Drinkware is committed to giving back to the environment. For every Pacific Northwest Outdoor Cup Set sold, 1% of the proceeds will be donated to organizations dedicated to protecting and educating about the regions celebrated in each cup. The Mt. Rainier cup gives back to Washington’s National Park Fund, the Mt. St. Helens cup gives back to the Mount St. Helens Institute, the Mt. Hood cup gives back to the Pacific Crest Trail Association, and the Mt. Bachelor cup gives back to the Deschutes Land Trust.

The Perfect Gift

The Pacific Northwest Outdoor Cup Set is available for pre-order on Kickstarter, with expected delivery by Holiday 2024. Packaged in a custom recyclable box, it makes the perfect gift for mountain enthusiasts and outdoor lovers.

Join the Adventure To support this new category, visit North Drinkware’s Kickstarter campaign and secure your own Pacific Northwest Outdoor Cup Set today at northdrinkware.com/kickstarter.

About North Drinkware:

North Drinkware is a premium home goods brand, founded in 2015 and based in Oregon, that designs and manufactures products to Bring the Mountains Home. Using accurate USGS 3D data, North Drinkware’s hand-blown pint and tumbler glasses and Outdoor Cups feature iconic mountains molded into the base and are proudly made in the USA. North Drinkware’s other mountain-inspired goods include custom wool blankets made by Pendleton Woolen Mills featuring topographical data, custom-etched wood coasters, and more. As a member of 1% For The Planet, sales from every product give back to the mountains.

northdrinkware.com/kickstarter • northdrinkware.com