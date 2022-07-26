Northwest Key Finds Ideal Dermatology Practice Space for Dr. Karla Snider Pivik, FAAD, FAOCD

Dr. Karla Snider Pivik, a Bend local, is a board-certified dermatologist with a patient-centered approach to treating dermatologic medical conditions, a specialty particularly needed in Central Oregon. In early August, she will open the doors to Juniper Dermatology, focusing on the osteopathic philosophy: the premise that all body systems are interrelated and dependent upon one another for good health. Dr. Pivik believes excellent patient care values the person as an individual and understands the psychosocial impact of dermatologic conditions — seeking to treat the skin and the whole person. She is thrilled to return to practice in Central Oregon, where she practiced previously as a dermatologist for five years.

“For the past year and a half, I’ve commuted to practice in the Willamette Valley, and when I began looking for a place to set up my practice in Bend, I was thrilled to find Amy Cecil and her team,” stated Dr. Pivik. “Not only do they understand the market and the needs of business owners in Central Oregon, but their personalized approach was also exactly what I was looking for in a commercial real estate brokerage firm.”

Working with Amy Cecil and her team of brokers and property managers at Northwest Key Commercial Real Estate and Property management, Dr. Pivik found an ideal medical office space near the St. Charles Medical complex. Newly renovated and reworked, Juniper Dermatology will open its doors in mid-August and already has a waitlist of eager patients ready to see Dr. Pivik.

“It’s been such a pleasure working with Dr. Pivik and her team to find the right space and help with opening the Juniper Dermatology practice,” stated Amy Cecil, owner of Northwest Key. “We’re big fans of supporting women-owned businesses at Northwest Key, and Juniper Dermatology will fill a considerable gap in Central Oregon.”

drkarlapivik.com • nwkeypm.com