Northwest Key Leases Space for Boys & Girls Club of Bend

Broker Waves Her Fee to Represent a Local Nonprofit & Church

It’s not every day that a commercial real estate firm will wave its brokerage fee for a good cause. But that’s just what Northwest Key Commercial Real Estate & Property Management did for Dinah Green, their licensed broker, when she took on representing the Boys & Girls Club of Bend, as they worked to lease their gym on a conditional basis.

The result? Within a few weeks, a deal was signed between the Boys & Girls Club and Journey Church, looking for a second location to accommodate their growing congregation and the social distancing requirements put in place due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It was a win-win deal for everyone.

Dinah Green joined Northwest Key in September of 2019 and achieved her commercial real estate license in May of 2020. She quickly jumped in and began providing value under the mentorship of Amy Cecil, the firm’s owner and principal broker. The Boys & Girls Club lease was one of Dinah’s first accomplishments as a broker. She represented executive director of the Club, Julianna, and Jon Welter, the executive pastor at Journey Church, to execute the lease.

“I am on the board of the Boys & Girls Club of Bend, and I know how critical it is for the organization to stretch their budget each year — especially in the current climate,” said Green. “I was honored to work with both organizations on this lease and grateful to Northwest Key for waving the fee to do so! We found such a perfect fit for the space in Journey Church, and it was wonderful working with both parties in such an efficient way.”

About Northwest Key Property Management:

With 20 years of experience and a business presence in Central Oregon, Northwest Key Commercial Real Estate & Property Management understands the vital importance of staying current on market trends and the valuable impact of fostering long-term business relationships in the community. The long-standing roots and reputation of Northwest Key speaks for itself. But don’t take our word for it; work with us and find out how different your property management and commercial real estate ventures can be with the Northwest Key team.

bgcbend.org • journeyinbend.com • nwkeypm.com