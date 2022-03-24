Northwest Workers’ Justice Project Named 2022 Recipient of the Law & Social Policy Legacy Award Presented by Economic Opportunity Funders

Oregon-based Organization to Receive $10,000 for its Advocacy on Behalf of Low-Wage, Immigrant & Contingent Workers

Today, the Economic Opportunity Funders (EOF) announced the Northwest Workers’ Justice Project (NWJP) as the recipient of the Law & Social Policy Legacy Award. Launched in 2021, the prestigious honor recognizes organizations defending and advocating for low-wage workers’ rights.

NWJP is being recognized for its ability to deploy resources strategically and efficiently — providing training to workers about employment and organizing rights, litigating major cases and undertaking policy advocacy. These efforts have led to victories including the recovery of over $6 million in lost wages and damages for low-income workers across the state and policy reflective of comprehensive workplace protections, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We applaud NWJP’s longstanding work to address imbalances of power in the workplace and achieve justice for low-wage workers,” said Cema Siegel, co-director of EOF. “They have achieved real and lasting change in Oregon that can inform the national movement toward dismantling abusive practices in the workforce.”

NWJP was one of 12 strong nominations for the $10,000 award, which was established to increase awareness within the philanthropic community of organizations working to advance law and social policy for low-wage workers’ rights. Nominees were evaluated on three criteria: significance, collaborative approach and systemic impact.

NWJP achieves each of these goals through its work by a dedicated team of attorneys who push for the legal rights of immigrant workers and policy change to combat wage theft, collaborate and educate other organizations to recognize actionable workplace abuse and educate workers on their rights.

“We are deeply appreciative of this award because it recognizes the impact that an organization like ours can have by empowering vulnerable workers,” said NWJP Director Corinna Spencer-Scheurich. “We believe that true, long-lasting systemic change in the workers’ rights movement must be led by our most vulnerable workers to improve the future for all working families.”

For decades, NWJP has championed Oregon’s low-wage worker community by successfully focusing their efforts in three main areas: enforcement, outreach and policy advocacy. Grounded by the belief that working families are the true change agents in the workforce, NWJP started several collaborations — Oregon Coalition to Stop Wage Theft, Safe Jobs Oregon and the Low Wage Worker Legal Network – creating pathways towards equitable and systemic change in the workplace.

The $10,000 Law & Social Policy Award will be given by EOF with support from the Public Welfare Foundation annually until 2030 as a part of its legacy investment in advancing workers’ rights.

Established in 1992, Economic Opportunity Funders (formerly known as GIST), is a network of national, regional and local level funders working to advance economic equity and opportunity in the United States. We believe in building an economy that works for all, regardless of race, ethnicity, immigration status, education, income, religion, gender identity, disability or age. We support a strong public sector and policies that create a healthy, fair and just economy where opportunity and prosperity are broadly shared.

EOF focuses its work in three key and intersecting areas: poverty and opportunity, protecting and supporting workers and tax and budget policies. We provide a platform for funders to share information, exchange ideas and best practice and collaborate around identified areas of interest.

