(Nosler’s retail showroom offers a range of products that cater to various shooting disciplines | Photo by Andrea Hine)

Founded almost 80 years ago by a frustrated moose hunter with no formal training as an engineer or ballistician, family-owned Nosler, Inc. — which manufactures premium component bullets, brass, ammunition and semi-custom rifles for domestic and international customers — is known for a commitment to “better products, better processes and better results,” as reflected in its company motto “Quality First.”

Long based in Bend, Nosler announced plans in 2015 to expand into Redmond, where the company had purchased 60 acres of undeveloped land. According to Zach Waterman, manager of public relations, “We ultimately decided to consolidate everything on one campus for a combination of reasons — primarily due to having outgrown our Bend location. We ran out of room.”

(Another factor contributing to the need for more space, he noted, was Nosler’s growing ammunition and cartridge brass operations, based on the company’s acquisition of Silver State Armory (SSA) in 2013.)

However, although already in the works, construction plans in Redmond slowed down due to factors such as the COVID pandemic (which lasted for more than three years, starting in March 2020), supply chain delays and the increased costs for materials and labor. “It was a little dicey,” Waterman said. (Other projects also faced the same situation, according to Steve Curley, REDI director for EDCO, and weren’t completed until the last year or so.)

The official grand opening of Nosler’s new campus, which unifies all the company’s manufacturing, production, corporate offices and warehouse operations under one roof, took place at the end of August. And according to the Bend Bulletin, the move brings around 150 jobs to Redmond. As Waterman affirmed, “The dust from COVID is settling, and we’re starting to hire again.”

He added that “The land that Steve Curley was able to find will allow Nosler to continue to grow and expand, to the point of even constructing an additional building, if company needs dictate. It’s viable for the foreseeable future.” Waterman also praised Redmond’s City Council, Police Department and Fire & Rescue as being “really helpful. Everything has been great.”

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