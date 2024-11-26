Not Finding the Right Customers for Your Business?

Identifying your target market means attracting the right customers to your business, but how do you locate the right people? Join us on December 3 for our hands-on workshop that will teach you how to put your business in front of the right audience.
In this workshop, you’ll learn how to:
- Identify your target market and potential customers
- Make your promotional efforts more focused and effective
- Finalize the design of your product or service and make sure it’s right for your market
- Create a value proposition that captures your business’s unique value.