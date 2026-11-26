Ask ten people at a Bend brewery where they’re from, and you’ll hear eight different states. Very few will say Bend.

That’s not a weakness. It’s the whole story. Bend is a place people choose, often after years of visiting. They come for the mountains, the river, the light at 4,000 feet. Then they stay, coach a team, open a business and become part of what makes Bend, Bend.

Most of us aren’t from here. A lot of us were made here. That’s the story of our office, too.

Two Roads into Bend

I’m Oregon-born and raised. My dad built a vacation home for our family in Sunriver when I was four, and I’ve been coming back ever since. Around age eight or nine, I’d wake up early to call the Mt. Bachelor weather line and decide with my parents whether we were going up. I learned to ski, fish and bike here.

My business partner, Grant Ludwick, took the other road. He grew up in Santa Barbara, a town that knows what happens when a place gets discovered. He came to Bend in 2006, and like most transplants who stick, he didn’t just move here. He invested here.

Between us, we cover both sides of Bend’s market: people who’ve loved this place for decades and newcomers with fresh eyes and a lot of questions. A local move-up family and a buyer relocating from the Bay Area need very different things from their agent. We’ve lived both versions of the Bend story.

A Los Angeles Brand with a Bend Accent

The Agency was founded in Los Angeles (LA) and has grown to more than 200 offices worldwide. We didn’t bring an LA playbook to Bend. We brought a boutique, high-touch model and run it on Central Oregon time. That means our listings reach buyers well beyond the Cascades. It matters because many of Bend’s high-end buyers live elsewhere when they start looking: Bay Area and Seattle tech and finance professionals, Southern California families and second-home buyers who’ve vacationed here for years.

Everything on the ground stays local. We know which neighborhoods hold value in a soft market, which roads get sketchy in January, which builders return calls and why a view of Broken Top matters more to some buyers than a bigger kitchen. The global network gets the right people to the door. Local knowledge gets the deal done well.

The Little Black Book

The closing table isn’t the finish line. For most clients, it’s the first week of a new life, and the questions start immediately. Who do I call about the furnace? Where do we take the kids on a snowy Saturday? Here’s where we point them.

Contractors and home services. Start with the Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA) member directory and verify any license and complaint history through the Oregon Construction Contractors Board before you sign. Reputation travels fast in a town this size, and we’re happy to share our own Preferred Partners book with friends and clients.

Accountants. Relocators from California and Washington often bring multi-state tax situations, and Oregon’s income tax is a real adjustment for Washington transplants. Find a CPA who handles that regularly. Conner Price at Accteligence and Kyle Dover at Patrick & Casey are two great contacts.

Restaurants. Our clients ask about this more than anything. Locals know you can’t miss the burgers at Americana, a cocktail at San Simone, a nice dinner at Zydeco or casual tacos at El Sancho. And there’s always a new food truck worth trying.

Getting out. Bend Park & Recreation District runs programs for every age, and Visit Bend is the one-stop resource for the Ale Trail, events and trail conditions.

Local secrets. A few we’re willing to print:

Hit Tumalo Falls early on a weekday and you may have it to yourself.

Drive the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway in summer or early fall, before it closes for the season.

Shevlin Park is ten minutes from downtown and feels an hour away.

Smith Rock at sunrise is worth the alarm clock.

Kitchen Window sells out daily, so order early (around 4pm) for the best sourdough pan pizza and donut holes you’ll ever have.

The real resource is people. Every client gets access to our personal network. If we don’t know the answer, we know who does. That’s what being local means.

Made Here, On Purpose

Bend will keep changing. New people will keep arriving, and the ones who stay will keep reshaping this town. That’s not something to resist. It’s something to steward.

Our job is helping people find their place here, whether they’ve been coming since age four or just drove in from California with a U-Haul and a plan.

Most of Bend isn’t from Bend. But it’s made here, every day, by people who choose it. We’re proud to be two of them.

theagencybend.com