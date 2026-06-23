Not’cho Grandma’s Bingo is Almost Here!

Tickets are Available Now!

Join us for Not’cho Grandma’s Bingo on Sunday, June 28 from 10am-12pm at Silver Moon Brewing for a morning of fun, laughter, prizes and community support!

Whether you’re a seasoned bingo champion or a first-time player, this event is the perfect way to spend a summer morning with friends and family while supporting local students.

Event Details

Sunday, June 28

10am-12pm (doors open at 9:30)

Silver Moon Brewing Company

Expect exciting bingo games, great prizes, delicious food and beverages available for purchase, and plenty of chances to win.

Reserve your spot today before we sell out: 062826bingo.eventbrite.com.

Every ticket purchased helps support the Bend-La Pine Education Foundation’s work to provide opportunities and resources that help students thrive.

Bring your lucky dauber and your best bingo voice — BINGO! We can’t wait to see you there!

blpedfoundation.org