Novel by Local Author Released This Week

In Vitro, a novel by first-time author M.J. Kuhar of Bend, has been released and is available for purchase. The book is set in a renowned in vitro fertilization clinic in Virginia where a young doctor is faced with a moral dilemma – whether to continue helping couples desperate to conceive a child and achieve their dreams, or to confront the well-respected director of the clinic about his unscrupulous deeds. Kuhar expertly describes both sides of the struggle.

A retired physician, college faculty member and administrator, Kuhar spent a year in an in vitro clinic as a fellow and began contemplating the plot for book then. After working in private practice as an OB GYN doctor for 10 years, she moved into academia, serving first as a faculty member at Central Oregon Community College, and then an administrator at COCC, Lane Community College (Eugene) and Blue Mountain Community College (Pendleton). She retired in 2018 from her role as vice president of instruction. It was after retiring that she began pursuing her dream to write this book.

“Four months after retiring, I began taking writing courses at Central Oregon Community College,” Kuhar said. “I met some great people, including one outstanding teacher who has been a wonderful mentor to me. We formed a critique group, and with their help, In Vitro was born.”

As for the book, Kuhar balances the detailed science of the process with the extreme emotional roller coaster experienced by the hopeful parents. Kuhar chronicles the daily dilemmas of the main character, Dr. Joyce Porter, as she continues to compassionately work with her patients going through the in vitro process, while also learning more about questionable practices led by the director.

“The book is grounded in the technology of assisted reproduction,” Kuhar said, “but also focuses on the people whose lives are touched by this incredible process – the anticipation, hope, anger, grief, joy and love.”

Early reviews for the book sing its praises. “Kuhar’s In Vitro is a suspenseful read,” wrote Kathryn Mattingly, herself and award-winning author, “wrought with covered up crime, patients desperate to conceive, and a young professional woman maneuvering her way through a power-hungry hand-roving boss. You won’t be disappointed in this fast-paced story full of twists and turns.”

The book is available online in paperback and as an e-book, through both Amazon and Barns and Noble.

Q&A with Bend author MJ Kuhar

Q – What inspired you to be a writer?

A – I’ve always enjoyed being a storyteller. I wrote my first “book” in the 6th grade. It was called “The Skating Party.” My friend did drawings for each of the chapter headings, and my mom typed all five chapters.

When I was preparing to retire, a colleague asked me what I was planning to do with all my free time. Without any real thought, I said, “I’m going to write a book.” She asked me about the plot, and on the spot, I gave her my pitch. She looked intrigued and said, “I’d read that book.” Four months into retirement, I began taking writing courses at Central Oregon Community College and met some great people, including one outstanding teacher who has been a wonderful mentor to me. We formed a critique group, and with their help, In Vitro was “born.”

Q – What inspired this storyline? How long has it been ruminating within you?

A – Right after I completed an OB/Gyn residency, I did a one-year fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology at UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical College. While working in the IVF clinic, I was struck by the immense sacrifices these couples endured. The process of becoming pregnant goes from being a highly intimate and personal endeavor to being a tightly controlled medical process. The physical and mental stress was palpable in that clinic environment. When I made that casual remark to my colleague, I knew right away this was the story I wanted to tell. The #MeToo movement was also very much in the news, so I decided to include that in the story line. I had great fun creating a hand-roving amoral villain—who, to be clear, is fictional.

Q – What is your ideal writing atmosphere?

A – I write on my laptop at my kitchen table. My best writing time is mid to late afternoon, which is weird because my most productive time is usually in the morning. I can do editing and other types of writing at other times of the day, but the creative juices seem to flow at a completely different time.

I tried writing in a coffee shop but that was a disaster. I found myself looking at the other patrons and speculating about their stories and lives rather than keeping myself immersed in my story.

Q – As a first-time author, what was hardest — the first chapter, the last chapter or the middle?

A – The middle, absolutely. The first chapter was easy to write in terms of plot line. It took a lot of editing to make it succinct and intriguing, but I’m really pleased with how it turned out. I also knew how the story ended. The middle was hard for me because I didn’t plot the whole thing out. I just wrote a chapter at a time and asked my critique group for feedback. So it was constantly changing. They were very helpful in telling me when my characters weren’t acting consistently, when there was a plot hole, or when the pacing was off.

Q – What’s next for you, post-novel?

A – I’ve been very busy learning the marketing part of publishing. Well-known authors have publicists and an established reader base. Social media isn’t really something I’m comfortable with, but it is definitely important as a way of getting a book noticed. I’ve also started writing my next book which is set 20 some years after the first book. It is about some of the young adults whose parents went to the IVF clinic in the first book. I’ve written the first three chapters. Right now, there are four families whose lives are intertwined through their treatment at the McArthur clinic. I’m invested in these characters, so I’ll have to continue writing to find out what happens. A working title is Sins of Their Fathers.

Q – Anything else you want me and others to know?

A – There are a lot of ways to publish—traditional with an agent and a Big Five publisher, self-publishing through Amazon or Barnes and Noble, or hybrid publishing—which is what I chose. I went to a conference and met with two hybrid publishers. I chose Acorn Publishing, a small company out of San Diego. I’ve really appreciated all the help I’ve received from the editing staff and my project coordinator. It is an amazing feeling—seeing my Author page on Amazon and having people tell me they’ve ordered my book. I’ve had a Bookstagrammer reach out requesting an advanced reader copy, so that is exciting. I hope she likes it. She has 11,000 followers!

Reviews for In Vitro

Kuhar’s In Vitro is a suspenseful read wrought with covered up crime, patients desperate to conceive, and a young professional woman maneuvering her way through a power hungry hand roving boss. Kuhar heats up an already tense work environment with a romantic temptation that could cost our heroine her marriage. You won’t be disappointed in this fast-paced story full of twists and turns. Kudos to Kuhar’s gripping first novel!

~Kathryn Mattingly, award winning author of Benjamin, Journey, Olivia’s Ghost, The Tutor, Katya & Finley’s Song

Dr. Kuhar’s debut medical thriller is a resounding success, masterfully fusing her professional, clinical expertise as an OBGYN with suspense. From the very first page, I was absorbed in the journey of Joyce, the resilient protagonist navigating the stressful landscape of fertility treatments. The author’s language is evocative, bringing Joyce’s internal struggles and successes to life with a quality that is both lyrical and grounded in reality. Dr. Kuhar’s deep, insider knowledge permeates the narrative, establishing an undeniable authenticity and drawing the reader into every scene whether that be with her creepy boss or her sometimes indifferent husband.

What distinguishes this book is its compelling approach to complex medical ethics—examining consent, commercialization, and moral ambiguity within IVF clinics—all while maintaining an exhilarating, rapid pace. It provokes thought without ever feeling didactic. The plot is rich with unexpected twists that defied my predictions, and the tension is expertly managed, leading to a deeply satisfying conclusion. Even amidst the thrills, the novel retains a profound warmth and humanity, elevating it beyond a simple page-turner.

This novel is essential reading for enthusiasts of the medical thriller genre. Dr. Kuhar is an exciting and compelling new voice, and I eagerly await her next publication. With my highest recommendation, this book earns a solid five stars!

~Bob Schumacher, PhD, author AI and UX