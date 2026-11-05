November 14 Marks 25 years of Making Legal Zin at Maragas Winery

Saturday, November 14, marks 25 years that Maragas Winery has been making their signature red zinfandel blend: Legal Zin. Coincidently, just two months ago, the current vintage of Legal Zin was awarded 90 points by international wine critic James Suckling.

Doug Maragas, founder and winemaker +at Maragas Winery began making Legal Zin in 2001. Maragas shared his adventure beginning with that first vintage. “At the time, there were no vines planted in Central Oregon, and there was very little zinfandel planted in all of Oregon.”

So, why zinfandel? “When I grew up helping with our family’s grape brokering and winemaking business, which began in 1941, zinfandel was one of the most significant grapes in the family business.” Doug learned winemaking from his family, in particular his grandmother who he began working with while still in single digits. Hence his affinity for zinfandel. And, moreover, he “had the connections to make it.”

Doug recalled that initial vintage “was challenging, sourcing zinfandel from Sonoma County, California and merlot from southern Oregon.” Doug said he relied on his California connections to help in his first vintage of Legal Zin – two winemakers – “Dennis Patton, having several winemaking accolades from the CORO group to Lafite Rothchild, and Dick Sherwin, founder of Lytton Springs, now Ridge Lytton Springs.”

Doug went on to say that although they were a great help, it fell upon him and his wife Gina to do the bulk of the labor. There were “multiple virtually sleepless nights due to the travel back and forth from the winery in Central Oregon and lack of staff to do the work – which is significant physical labor.”

You can meet Doug and hear more about the adventure while experiencing a taste of that first vintage, a taste of the current vintage, and a barrel taste of the Legal Zin about to be bottled, at Maragas Winery on November 14 from 12-6pm. Also joining Maragas at their Winery, to celebrate this milestone, will be three additional wineries offering tastes from their current vintages and wines still in barrel. They are: Ermisch Cellars, Lava Terrace Cellars, and Lazy Z Ranch Wines.

Information and tickets are available at bendticket.com or by visiting maragaswinery.com.