November 18 City Club Returns to In-Person Forums

(Graphic | Courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon)

The Seeds of Civility: Moving from Civil Frustration to Community Participation

City Club of Central Oregon is excited to announce their monthly forums will resume in person attendance this November 18 with, Seeds of Civility: Moving from Civil Frustration to Community Participation. This forum will explore the ways residents can go from bystanders to engaged and active citizens.

“Civility starts with the openness to conversation and a willingness to listen. Not meeting in person has made this connection very difficult”, said Kim Gammond, executive director. “We are excited to safely gather again and have this discussion.”

The forum will be live streamed for free on City Club’s social media and YouTube channe l offering everyone in our community access to this powerful conversation.

Residents of Central Oregon and beyond are increasingly frustrated with their inability to reach decision makers, find the resources needed to address issues and impact their community’s future. Learn from members of our community about how they became effective advocates.

This forum will explore what it takes to move from being upset about an issue to being a part of the solution. The City Club forum will conclude with a discussion of just how many ways there are to engage with our community here in Central Oregon.

Hear from panelists on what inspired them to become involved, the steps they took, who helped them along the way and what is next for them.

Panelists:

Zavier Borja, Vámonos Outside and Bend Parks and Recreation Board Member, City of Bend Community Engagement Manager

Dawn Holland, Founder and Executive Director at DAWNS House

Jasmine Wilder, Managing Director at Honeybeast Digital, Chair of the City of Bend Human Rights and Equity Commission, Everychild Central Oregon Board Member, and the Kor Community Land Trust Board Member.

Moderator: Zak Boone, Chief Advancement Officer & Foundation Executive Director-Central Oregon Community College

Event Details:

Event : Seeds of Civility

: Seeds of Civility When : Thursday, November 18, 2021

: Thursday, November 18, 2021 Time : 11:30am-1pm

: 11:30am-1pm Where : Riverhouse on the Deschutes and Livestreaming

: Riverhouse on the Deschutes and Livestreaming Register here: org/event/nov-18-monthly-forum

About City Club of Central Oregon

City Club of Central Oregon exists to be the top-of-mind hub for citizens and community leaders. We intentionally shape our community and influence public policy while preserving our uniquely warm and connected culture. We champion “passionately non-partisan” discussion between diverse perspectives.