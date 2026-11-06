November 2026 UDRC Newsletter

Deschutes National Forest Pile Burning

The Deschutes National Forest plans to begin pile burning as early as Thursday, October 28. Pile burning operations may occur intermittently through January 2027, based on conditions. The Deschutes National Forest may accomplish up to 8,900 acres on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District. For more information on pile burning and smoke preparedness in Central Oregon, visit centraloregonfire.org. Text “COFIRE” to 888-777 to receive prescribed burn text alerts.

Wildfire Home Protection Strategies Workshop

Friday, November 13, 2026, 9am-12pm

La Pine Rural Fire Station, 51550 Huntington Road, La Pine

Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 9am-12pm

Deschutes Public Library, 61956 SE Santorini St, Bend

Free three-hour workshop on the latest recommendations from local experts. Click here for flyer.

Local fire ecology

Home Assessments

Landscaping

Home Materials

Register in advance to reserve your spot! Sign up online.

Open Houses Offer Guidance on Wildfire Insurance in Oregon

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation will host a series of open houses across wildfire-impacted regions of the state. The events are designed to assist homeowners facing challenges with securing or keeping homeowners insurance following recent wildfire seasons. State regulators will visit the La Pine Library Community Room at 16425 First St. on Nov. 18 from 4-5:30pm.