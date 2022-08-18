The Central Oregon Behavioral Health Consortium (COBHC), part of East Cascade Works, is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 cohort of trainees.

The COBHC is a training and education program supported by collaborative members across Central Oregon and funded by multiple grants through the Oregon Health Authority and the Central Oregon Health Council. The goal of for the COBHC is to increase the skills of our local talent and engage our employee-partners (members) to help create a stable behavioral health workforce for our growing community.

The training program will be available to Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor (CADC) students, masters’ students in Counseling, Social Work and Marriage and Family Therapy, and will also serve associates and fellows completing their supervision towards licensure. The COBHC offers training for student interns and associates placed in Integrated Primary Care Behavioral Health, Specialty Behavioral Health, Co-Occurring Behavioral Health and Pediatric Behavioral Health clinical sites throughout Central Oregon. Weekly cohort and self-passed didactics will be offered, as well as four, full-day, trainings to expand and deepen skills on select clinical topics.

Master’s level interns who sign on to engage with the consortium training curriculum for the duration of their placement at an approved member site will receive a stipend. Greater stipend amounts are offered for trainees placed at rural sites.

Dr. Adam Dickey, clinical psychologist and director of the COBHC, stated, “This announcement is the culmination of years of work from all our members. We plan to offer engaging trainings to help build a stronger mental health workforce from the beginning of a person’s career and built into a trainee’s field placement or associateship. This unique cohort model, which is comprised of multiple types of mental health professionals, will also help foster greater comfort in collaborating with various disciplines and mimics the real workforce. It is also exciting to be able to offer stipends to student interns, who often do their internship unpaid. Finally, stay tuned to the COBHC.org website for the announcement of the four quarterly training topics. We have an exciting line-up of teaching professionals coming to the region for this cohort to experience.”

The Central Oregon Behavioral Health Consortium (COBHC) represents the collaborative effort of agencies across the three counties of Central Oregon to share resources for the purpose of providing training and workforce development opportunities for behavioral health providers. The goal and mission of the COBHC is to prepare and retain behavioral health providers throughout Central Oregon to provide culturally competent care for diverse children, adolescents and adults throughout the region.

East Cascades Works (EC Works) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization designated by the Governor of Oregon to convene, oversee and support the local workforce system. Headquartered in Bend, EC Works serves a ten-county area just east of the Cascades, including: Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Hood River, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Sherman, Wasco and Wheeler counties.

EC Works partners with businesses, government entities, community-based organizations and educational institutions to support the talent needs of employers and to align investments in the career goals of individuals, to fuel a thriving economy.